Swiss man cleared of treason after trial for volunteering for IDF

A Swiss citizen who has been active in volunteering for the Sar-El IDF assistance program, as well as coordinating other volunteers, has been acquitted by a military court in Switzerland after being charges with treason.Switzerland has mandatory military service for men, while Swiss law prohibits its citizens from serving in foreign armies and a charge of treason can be levelled at anyone who does so.Sar-El is a non-profit organizations which runs programs, primarily for non-Israelis, where volunteers provide logistical support on army bases, although volunteers are not drafted into the IDF and are not formal IDF service personnel.Three years ago, one Sar-El volunteer gave an interview about his service for the IDF to a local Swiss paper, and the article sparked off an incendiary debate on the issue.Claims were made in Switzerland that just like European citizens who became fighters for terror groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida have been prosecuted in Europe, so too should those who serve in the IDF.Several Swiss citizens who had volunteered for Sar-El were arrested and questioned, including André Mottet, who is not Jewish, who has travelled to Israel on three occasions to volunteer with Sar-El.Edouard Cukierman, a member of the board of the Sar-El organization who assisted Mottet in his three year legal battle, noted that the UK and Germany have similar laws banning citizens from serving in foreign armies, and that the case in Switzerland therefore has a wider bearing on European Jews and the Sar-El program.The Military Tribunal of Sion, a Swiss military court, eventually issued an order for the arrest of three citizens, including Mottet, aged 70, due to their service in Sar-El, and they were brought in for questioning by the Swiss military police.Charges of treason were filed against them, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.During Mottet’s trial Attorney Vincent Spira argued in court that Sar-El volunteers are not formal IDF soldiers but civilians working as volunteers on IDF bases.In January the Military Tribunal of Sion ostensibly concurred with the defense and acquitted Mottet on all charges.The military prosecutor nevertheless appealed the decision to the Military Court of Appeals however, and this past Friday, the court came back with a verdict accepting the defense, and once again Mottet was acquitted of the charges against him.The charges against the two other Sar-El volunteers will now also be dropped in light of the appeal ruling.“I was very relieved with the ruling, not only for me but also for the other Sar-El volunteers,” Mottet told The Jerusalem Post.“I was very surprised that I was charged because Sar-El is a civil volunteer program and has nothing to do with military service, but I was always certain I would win the case.”Asked why he was so dedicated to the Sar-El program, Mottet said he felt it was his way to give support to the Jewish people, “and show solidarity with them after they have been oppressed by Europeans.Continued Mottet “It gives me happiness to have helped and a my way for me to help fix a little bit what the Europeans did to the Jews.”Said Cukierman“Sar-El sees the volunteer who was charged by the Swiss authorities as like an injured solders on the battlefield, and the board therefore decided to support him and fund his legal expenses.“The decision to reject the appeal strengthens the important message to the Jewish community and the supports of Israel that they ca continue to help Israel’s security without being compared to terror organizations.”There are approximately four thousand foreign volunteers for Sar-El every year, and more than 200,000 people from 56 countries have volunteered in the program since it was established in 1983. Around 20 percent of volunteers are not Jewish.Sar El estimates that several hundred Swiss citizens have volunteered in Sar-El programs.