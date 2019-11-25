The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Swiss man cleared of treason after trial for volunteering for IDF

André Mottet, a Swiss national, was tried in a Swiss military court for treason owing to a Swiss law banning serving in foreign armies.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 18:50
Sar-El 248.88 (photo credit: Courtesy of Ron Feinberg)
Sar-El 248.88
(photo credit: Courtesy of Ron Feinberg)
A Swiss citizen who has been active in volunteering for the Sar-El IDF assistance program, as well as coordinating other volunteers, has been acquitted by a military court in Switzerland after being charges with treason.
Switzerland has mandatory military service for men, while Swiss law prohibits its citizens from serving in foreign armies and a charge of treason can be levelled at anyone who does so.
Sar-El is a non-profit organizations which runs programs, primarily for non-Israelis, where volunteers provide logistical support on army bases, although volunteers are not drafted into the IDF and are not formal IDF service personnel.
Three years ago, one Sar-El volunteer gave an interview about his service for the IDF to a local Swiss paper, and the article sparked off an incendiary debate on the issue.
Claims were made in Switzerland that just like European citizens who became fighters for terror groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida have been prosecuted in Europe, so too should those who serve in the IDF.
Several Swiss citizens who had volunteered for Sar-El were arrested and questioned, including André Mottet, who is not Jewish, who has travelled to Israel on three occasions to volunteer with Sar-El.
Edouard Cukierman, a member of the board of the Sar-El organization who assisted Mottet in his three year legal battle, noted that the UK and Germany have similar laws banning citizens from serving in foreign armies, and that the case in Switzerland therefore has a wider bearing on European Jews and the Sar-El program.
The Military Tribunal of Sion, a Swiss military court, eventually issued an order for the arrest of three citizens, including Mottet, aged 70, due to their service in Sar-El, and they were brought in for questioning by the Swiss military police.
Charges of treason were filed against them, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
During Mottet’s trial Attorney Vincent Spira argued in court that Sar-El volunteers are not formal IDF soldiers but civilians working as volunteers on IDF bases.
In January the Military Tribunal of Sion ostensibly concurred with the defense and acquitted Mottet on all charges.
The military prosecutor nevertheless appealed the decision to the Military Court of Appeals however, and this past Friday, the court came back with a verdict accepting the defense, and once again Mottet was acquitted of the charges against him.
The charges against the two other Sar-El volunteers will now also be dropped in light of the appeal ruling.
“I was very relieved with the ruling, not only for me but also for the other Sar-El volunteers,” Mottet told The Jerusalem Post.
“I was very surprised that I was charged because Sar-El is a civil volunteer program and has nothing to do with military service, but I was always certain I would win the case.”
Asked why he was so dedicated to the Sar-El program, Mottet said he felt it was his way to give support to the Jewish people, “and show solidarity with them after they have been oppressed by Europeans.
Continued Mottet “It gives me happiness to have helped and a my way for me to help fix a little bit what the Europeans did to the Jews.”
Said Cukierman“Sar-El sees the volunteer who was charged by the Swiss authorities as like an injured solders on the battlefield, and the board therefore decided to support him and fund his legal expenses.
“The decision to reject the appeal strengthens the important message to the Jewish community and the supports of Israel that they ca continue to help Israel’s security without being compared to terror organizations.”
There are approximately four thousand foreign volunteers for Sar-El every year, and more than 200,000 people from 56 countries have volunteered in the program since it was established in 1983. Around 20 percent of volunteers are not Jewish.
Sar El estimates that several hundred Swiss citizens have volunteered in Sar-El programs.


Tags court switzerland IDF Soldiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel first By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by