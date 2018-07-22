The Israelis seeking to conquer the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Scene from the Israeli Play Tryptich.
(photo credit: KFIR LIVNE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Every August, the Edinburgh fringe festival brings Scotland's capital to life as the world's largest arts festival, featuring over 50,000 performances of over 3,500 shows across 300 venues, descends on the city.
Gal Sabo’s Triptych, Israeli theater’s sole representative at this year’s festival, explores the clash between the desire of three Israeli women for social acceptance and approval as young women in society and what the realization of that desire may entail.
Aya Sadot, Nofar Oved and Amit Sidi, the latter replacing Lior Lev in Scotland, seek to prove victorious in a competition for social recognition without any winners.
Triptych asks questions regarding women in society today through an intriguing combination of often-embarrassing childhood stories, four styles of dance and the performers’ desire to be loved by both the audience and society.
As the three stories of the young women meet on stage, their hour-long performance makes the audience laugh, squirm in their seats and maybe shed a few tears too.
Prior to taking the Edinburgh stage, Triptych has been regularly drawing in full houses in the performance’s more modest home of Tel Aviv’s Tmuna Theater.
Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and spectacular surroundings will provide Sabo’s work with the larger stage and exposure that it deserves.
Translated from Hebrew into English for its Edinburgh debut, the subject matter of Triptych is one that will be universally understood, especially at a festival where the #MeToo
Movement is expected to feature prominently.
There is plenty of competition for attention at the annual festival, but it would be a shame not to spare an hour for this brave production.August 3-7, 9-13, 15-20, 22-26 at the Sweet Grassmarket (Venue 18). Tickets are available at the Edinburgh Fringe website.