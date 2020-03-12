The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

The Kushners, Avi Berkowitz attend Chabad Purim event at White House

'Jared led off the reading of The Megillah [in Hebrew], and actually did so perfectly, without any mistakes'

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 12, 2020 03:33
Jared Kushner reads the Megillah at the White House, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jared Kushner reads the Megillah at the White House, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
WASHINGTON - A few dozen people attended the traditional Purim event at the White House on Tuesday. The attendees, including senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and special representative for international negotiations, Avi Berkowitz, joined other White House staff for over half an hour to listen to the reading of The Megillah (Book of Esther.)
"Jared led off the reading of The Megillah [in Hebrew], and actually did so perfectly, without any mistakes," Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the Executive Vice President of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) in Washington DC, told The Jerusalem Post. "It is the second time that Mr. Kushner attended the White House Purim event. Ivanka was there as well and this time even brought some hamantaschen [a traditional Purim treat]," Rabbi Shemtov added. "It is always special to celebrate Jewish holidays at the White House. Especially now in a time that people feel a certain vulnerability."  
He told the Post that the previous night Chabad hosted the Megillah reading and Purim Celebration at TheSHUL, the Chabad synagogue he leads, as usual, and that some 350 people attended the event despite the spread of coronavirus across the US. The rabbi said that many people avoided shaking hands and popped their elbows instead. "Someone even won a trip to Israel in the raffle" Rabbi Shemtov added. "But now given the mandatory quarantine in Israel, we need to wait and see when he could use that ticket."


Tags white house purim Jared Kushner Avi Berkowitz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by