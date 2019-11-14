NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

These Jews made Time magazine’s new list of ‘rising stars’

The list features an increasing number of non-establishment figures

Cast member Ezra Miller attends a promotion for the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in Beijing, China October 28, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)
Cast member Ezra Miller attends a promotion for the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in Beijing, China October 28, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)
Time magazine is building on its list of the most influential people of the year by releasing a list of “rising stars,” or what it calls the Time 100 Next.
The list features what the publication says is an increasing number of influential people who aren’t establishment types — the world leaders, CEOs of big companies and blockbuster actors that make up its Time 100 list.
The new list includes a diverse range of figures, from pop star Camila Cabello to the viral rapper Lil Nas X to presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg. Among them are a few Jews and one Israeli politician.
Keep reading to learn more about them.
Beanie Feldstein
Feldstein, 26, became a household name after portraying the quirky best friend of the title character in the 2017 film “Lady Bird.” Recently she appeared in “Booksmart,” a comedy about two nerdy high school seniors directed by actress Olivia Wilde, who penned Time’s blurb on Feldstein. “Who else is that earnest and irreverent?” Wilde asks. “So prepared and yet so present? Such a strong physical comedian and a subtle dramatic actor?”
Ezra Miller
Miller is a 27-year-old genderqueer actor who got his big break in “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” Most recently he appeared in the Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts” films. “Miller has fully embraced and broadcast the pieces of his life that set him apart, from his love for his 95-acre farm in Vermont to his queerness, gender fluidity and polyamory,” reads Time blurb about him.
Aly Raisman
The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast made waves last year after she testified at the trial of Larry Nasser, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was convicted of molesting girls. “Aly is a true role model, inspiring and urging all of us to be proud of who we are, inside and out, and to learn that confidence is the most beautiful thing of all,” model and activist Ashley Graham writes of the six-time medalist, including three golds.
Audrey Gelman
The 32-year-old businesswoman is the founder of The Wing, a women’s co-working space and social club in New York that now has nine locations in the United States and England. “As a young professional with a hectic schedule, Audrey Gelman relied on coffee shops and Amtrak bathrooms to change clothes between commitments,” her listing in Time reads. “It was this experience — and her desire for a more professional alternative — that first inspired The Wing.”
Zach Weinberg
In 2012, Weinberg founded Flatiron Health with his college friend Nat Turner. The health tech company uses data from millions of patients to improve cancer care. “Flatiron’s software helps researchers track which cancer treatments — at which doses, delivered at which times — work for which patients,” the blurb reads.
Ayman Odeh
Odeh, a 44-year-old Arab-Israeli lawmaker, leads the Joint List, a coalition of Arab parties that ended up endorsing Benny Gantz’s bid to become prime minister. “As the contest for leadership of the self-declared Jewish state teetered between right-wing and centrist factions, Odeh emerged not only as a possible kingmaker but also as a stirring new voice for equality and inclusion,” writes Karl Vick, Time’s former Jerusalem bureau chief.


Tags influential jewish people Aly Raisman Most Influential People
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Daniel Schatz Destruction of Poland’s Jewish community in 1968: A remaining open wound By DANIEL SCHATZ
Liat Collins My word: When dates with history are lost in cyberspace By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the fold - Their loss, not ours By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live: Several Israelis injured as Islamic Jihad continues firing rockets
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by