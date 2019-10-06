Tiffany Haddish will be having a bat mitzvah, launch Netflix special

Comedian Tiffany Haddish said that she will be having a bat mitzvah, according to a conversation she had with USA Today.



Haddish was discussing with the news tabloid, her forthcoming hosting venture on ABC's revival of Kids Say the Darndest Things and her upcoming Netflix comedy special called Black Mitzvah.

Haddish, whose mother was a Jehovah's witness, later in her life figured out her father was an Eritrean Jew, explaining the reasoning behind the name for her new comedy special.“My ‘Black Mitzvah’ is about my journey and my discovery of who I am as a woman. I call it ‘Black Mitzvah’ not just because I’ve done so many bar and bat mitzvahs, but because I got to meet my father not too long ago and found out that he’s an Eritrean Jew. I’ve explored that and I’m connected even more to the Jewish culture.”Haddish used to be a bar/bat mitzvah dancer before achieving her stardom on the comedic stage, joining the ranks of Lin Manuel-Miranda and Paul Rudd.While the special is meant to highlight her journey into discovering her roots, Haddish will be having her actual bat mitzvah on the day that the special is released and has even taken it up a notch by starting to learn Hebrew.“That’s why on the day that my special comes out (Netflix has not yet announced a release date), I’m also going to have my own bat mitzvah," Haddish said. "So I’m learning Hebrew now. It’s a lot. I’m going to read from the Torah and everything. The hardest part is reading another language. Oh my goodness. I’m (working on a) movie at the same time. I like to expand my brain, I like to learn."Haddish rose to stardom through various appearances on television sitcoms, programs, the comedic stage as well as the hit movie Keanu.Now Haddish has her own series on Netflix, They Ready, where she handpicked six of her favorite female comedians to showcase their talents in a series of half-hour stand-up specials - in addition Haddish has appeared in her own solo comedy specials as well as being featured on many Comedy Central series and radio productions.

