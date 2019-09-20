Two lost brothers found each other at a Shabbat table

A candlelight vigil is held at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church for victims of a shooting incident at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California, U.S. April 27, 2019.. (photo credit: JOHN GASTALDO/REUTERS)

Rabbi Eli Ostrozynski met one Aron Gerson. Though he didn’t know why at the time.



The two first met when Aron came to Connecticut in order to begin his doctoral studies in sociology and though they couldn’t properly be introduced at the time, a few weeks later they got back in touch when Gerson took up Ostrozynski's offer for dinner.

While this wasn't the first guest he had ever taken in as a part of his work as a Chabad rabbi, this one turned out to be much more than he had originally anticipated, once he found out that Aron Gerson was in fact, his long-lost brother.The story of how this came to be begins with the two's father, Tzvi. The man was not particularly religious, but did grow up in a Jewish community in Uruguay, with the major influence on his eventual turn religion being a Chabad rabbi who came to his school. Only after moving to America at age 19, did he become truly religious after enrolling in a Chabad school in Brooklyn and where he met his former wife.Tzvi and his wife were only married a short time before going through a divorce which left Tzvi estranged from Aron. He later remarried and had three more children, one of which was Eli.Eli had always known of the existence of an older brother, though did not know what has become of him, despite some attempts to reach out to him in the past which were unsuccessful.One the two did meet however, many of the details clicked into place, with many of the stories told by Gershon matching perfectly to the family lore told to Ostrozynski by his father.There was always a desire to meet the lost family members by Gershon, but he did not want to upset his mother, after she passed away in 2013 there wasn't anything keeping him back anymore.After that meeting, the family was reunited, with Gershon meeting Tzvi after so many years, much to everyone's joy.Chabad is a Hasidic Jewish group that places a great deal of importance on reaching out to all Jews, no matter how religious or not they might be, using every modern means to do so.For that purpose, Chabad has people all over the world who offer educational and religious services to all who desire to have them, usually at a low or affordable cost.In some cases, such as in Russia, a Chabad Rabbi is appointed the Chief Rabbi of the country.

