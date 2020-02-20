The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK school textbook asks how creation of Israel caused 9/11 attacks

Publisher acknowledges problem, withdraws book from sale

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 17:44
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A UK history text book currently in use by high-schools in the country asked how the September 11 terror attacks perpetrated by al-Qaida could be connected to the establishment of the State of Israel. 
The question, posed in the “Understanding History: Key Stage 3 textbook published by Hodder Education, was asked in the context of the history of the Israel - Palestinian conflict and the Israeli War of Independence.  
“How could it be argued that the creation of Israel was a long-term cause of the 9/11 attacks?” asks the text book in a “reflect” box amid the narrative. 
In addition, aspects of the page’s content were historically inaccurate. 
A map on the page labels the West Bank as “Palestinian territory in 1949” while the country of Jordan is represented with territory only on the east bank of the River Jordan.
Jordan however captured the West Bank during the Israeli War of Independence in 1949 and annexed it in 1950.
The page also states that “half a million Palestinians fled their homes” during the war whereas the actual number is just over 700,000. 
Following media queries, Hodder Education issued a statement on Twitter saying that it was removing the text book from sale. 
“We appreciate the phrasing of the question is not as precise as it might have been, and we are very sorry for any offense this has caused. We have removed the book from sale, we will have the content reviewed, and will then reissue a revised edition,” the company said. 
CEO of the Impact SE education watchdog group Marcus Sheff said that Hodder Education had “dropped the ball in the most embarrassing way possible, putting Jews in the UK at risk in the process,” and decried the insinuations of the question.  
“This is the kind of conspiratorial nonsense and delegitimization of Israel we are used to seeing in Middle East textbooks, not in British educational materials,” said Sheff. 
“It breaches at least four UNESCO declarations signed by the UK government in relation to school materials, including no hate, no incitement, unbiased information and respect for the other.
Hate gets into textbooks because an extremist puts it there and it can slip through without proper review. Obviously, this needs to be removed but more fundamentally, more care needs to be taken in reviewing teaching materials before they are published.”


