US Ed. Dept investigating UCLA over anti-Zionist SJP conference on campus

Investigation could be first example of use of Trump Executive Order protecting Jews as a collective group under Title VI of Civil Rights Act

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 9, 2020 13:37
Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) logo (photo credit: REFORMATION32/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) logo
(photo credit: REFORMATION32/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The US Department of Education has opened an investigation into the University of California Los Angeles for possible discrimination against Jews as a group for having hosted a national conference of the anti-Zionist Students for Justice in Palestine organization on its campus in November 2018.
The Zachor Legal Institute submitted a complaint against UCLA at the time, and the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights wrote to Zachor last week to inform the organization that it “is appropriate to open an investigation concerning the Student’s allegations of harassment on the basis of shared ancestry.”
SJP is a vocal and prominent Palestinian advocacy group which has strongly promoted the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel and is opposed to the Jewish state. 
On its 2018 national conference website, it stated in one of the goals of the conference that “Zionism is a human ideology and a set of laws that have been challenged and can be destroyed,” and that “Zionism is ethnic cleansing, destruction, mass expulsion, apartheid, and death.”
Zachor contacted the UCLA’s administration to challenge the decision to host the SJP conference but it was rebuffed. 
When the conference began, Zachor received numerous reports of discrimination from students at UCLA and so filed a complaint with the Department of Education under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. 
In its letter to Zachor, the Department of Education said that it was “appropriate to open an investigation” due to allegations of “harassment on the basis of shared ancestry.”
Specifically, the DoE will be looking at UCLA’s failure to respond appropriately to the complaint of a student “that he was subjected to harassment that created a hostile environment based on shared ancestry.”
The DoE has also opened a separate investigation into UCLA following a complaint by the StandWithUs organization under Title VI of the Civil Right’s Act due to a guest lecture by San Francisco State University Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, who described the State of Israel as a racist endeavor, denied its right to exist, and characterized Zionists as white supremacists during a lecture he gave to an Anthropology class. 
After a UCLA student, Shayna Lavi, challenged Abdulhadi during the class, StandWithUs and Lavi allege that Abdulhadi then verbally harassed Lavi, and that in subsequent class sessions, Lavi was also harassed by her professor Kyeyoung Park, who invited the guest lecturer. 
StandWithUs said that Lavi informed UCLA administration “which failed to respond adequately or effectively.”
In December, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order which for the first time explicitly applied protections against discrimination under Title VI of the Civil Right’s Act to Jews facing antisemitism. 
In addition, the executive order said that when enforcing complaints under Title VI, executive departments and agencies should “consider” the working definition of antisemitism drafted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. 
The IHRA definition states explicitly that antisemitism includes “Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” and “Applying double standards” by requiring of Israel “a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”
It is unclear if the recent announcement of investigations into UCLA are a response to the executive order passed by Trump. 
Zachor Legal Institute’s co- founder and President Marc Greendorfer said in response to the announcement of the DoE investigation that “antisemitic hate groups have been given free rein to create hostile environments on college campuses” in federally funded programs. 
“This type of discrimination has always been contrary to federal civil rights law and thanks to the effects of the recent Executive Order on Combating Anti-Semitism and the Office for Civil Rights, the Department of Education now has clear guidance on how to deal with the toxic effects of all types of campus antisemitism,” said Greendorfer.
“We are not asking for special treatment; rather, we are simply seeking an equal and consistent application of anti-discrimination provisions of federal law.”
Director of the StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism Carly Gammill said her organization was “encouraged by this latest development, as it brings Jewish students and faculty at UCLA one step closer to regaining the confidence that they will be able to participate in all aspects of campus life without fear of being targeted for negative treatment because of how they express their Jewish identities.”


