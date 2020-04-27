US hate group place antisemitic fliers on homes and cars in Montana

One of the fliers found in the city had written on it the slogan "With Jews You Lose", followed by a declining line graph that represents the "value of a $1 federal reserve note in 1913 dollars," according to the report.

The same flier also lists the website of The Brother Nathanael Foundation run by Nathanael Kapner, a notorious antisemitic propagandist who also runs the “RealJewNews” website.

Another flier features a photo late John F. Kennedy, and includes an antisemitic quote falsely attributed to him and which references Israel, the Federal Reserve and kicking Zionists out of the US.

The report also notes that at least one of the residents who saw the flier was Jewish. Livingston has a population of approximately 7,00, with a few dozen Jewish residents.

The fliers were left despite restrictions and lockdown orders in Montana due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March , a report by the Strategic Affairs Ministry highlighted the outbreak of antisemitism that has arisen alongside the coronavirus pandemic, in which classical antisemitic allegations have been made by anti-Israel organizations and individuals.