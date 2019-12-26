Wiesenthal Center administrator wins award for fighting antisemitism

Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels received the International Lifetime Achievement Award at the Joint Session of the European Jewish Parliament and the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) in Kiev. Samuels was given the award because of his work to fight against antisemitism.“The highest award of the EJP is awarded annually for outstanding achievements in the development of the Jewish communities of Europe and contribution to the development of Jewish life on the continent,” EJP wrote on its website. EJP Chairman Vadim Rabinovych presented the award to Samuels and his co-awardee Maximillian Marco Katz while visiting the small Ukrainian village of Anatevka.The SWC describes itself as a “Jewish human rights” organization and says it has more than 400,000 member families in the US.