Wiesenthal Center calls on Trump to create FBI task force on antisemitism

The Simon Wiesenthal Center has called on US President Donald Trump to instruct the FBI to establish special task force to tackle the upsurge in antisemitic assaults and violent attacks against Jews, following the mass-stabbing attack in Monsey earlier this week.Rabbi Marvin Hier, dean and founder of the SWC said that there has “never been a more dangerous time in US history” for Jews than now, and warned that “relentless campaigns by antisemites” could make antisemitism an everyday fact of life in the US. “We’ve reached a danger point in American history and the consequences could be like Europe, where you cant practice your religion openly,” averred Hier. He said that the way to combat the outbreak of antisemitism was to establish a special task force within the FBI to deal with antisemitism alone in order to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of antisemitic attacks to demonstrate the severe consequences for hate crimes against Jews. “The longer we ignore it, the harder it is to solve the problem. If we don’t take this seriously it will get worse. These perpetrators need to be brought to justice and they need to know there are serious consequences.”Hier said that the responsibility for tackling antisemitism was “outside the responsibility of US states and local governments,” and that the FBI should tackle the problem on a national level in order to score successes in bringing the perpetrators of antisemitic violence to justice. The rabbi said that an educational effort was also needed to help combat the rise of antisemitism in the US, and lamented what he said is the near absence of Holocaust education in public schools. Immediately following the Monsey attack, the Simon Wiesenthal Center called for African American leaders to speak out against antisemitism in light of the fact that the assailant in Monsey, as well as those in recent antisemitic shooting inJersey City and numerous incidents in New York City, have been African American.Hier mentioned notorious antisemite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farakhan as a leading figure in having stoked antisemitism within parts of the African American community, saying that he continues to be an influential figure with a considerable following who spread his antisemitic ideas.