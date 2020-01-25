World's first vegan Jewish deli opens in Chicago

The world's first vegan Jewish deli opened in Chicago a week ago and sold out of all of its stock during its first weekend, vegan media company LiveKindly said on Friday.





The deli, according to its website , is named after European Jewish immigrants Sam and Gertrude Stewart, "who crossed an ocean and borders to find one another and a safe home to build a life, work hard, raise a family, celebrate Judaism, and make good food."





“Thank you to everyone for a great opening weekend,” said the deli on Facebook page on January 11.





"The crowd today was amazing and we've sold out of everything. Due to this, we will be closed tomorrow. We'll make more and be back next weekend."



According to the deli's website, the two had three children and ten grandchildren, none of whom are vegan.





"Sam was a great businessman and Gertie and impeccable homemaker and cook," the website said.





"One has to believe had they been around today, they would be filled with shtolts and freyd [pride and joy] to have their names on the world's first vegan Jewish deli."





The deli's menu includes traditional and gluten-free bagels, salad sandwiches, traditional dishes such as "Zish's potato knishes," as well as deli salads and "a bisl [a little] more."





The couple's grandson Andy Kalish told Book Club Chicago that "there are vegan delis owned by Jewish people, but they are broader deli or sandwich shops. We are the worlds first."



