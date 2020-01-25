The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

World's first vegan Jewish deli opens in Chicago

The deli's menu includes traditional and gluten-free bagels, salad sandwiches, traditional dishes such as "Zish's potato knishes," as well as deli salads and "a bisl more."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JANUARY 25, 2020 07:38
Seasonal vegan gourmet (photo credit: Courtesy)
Seasonal vegan gourmet
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The world's first vegan Jewish deli opened in Chicago a week ago and sold out of all of its stock during its first weekend, vegan media company LiveKindly said on Friday.

The deli, according to its website, is named after European Jewish immigrants Sam and Gertrude Stewart, "who crossed an ocean and borders to find one another and a safe home to build a life, work hard, raise a family, celebrate Judaism, and make good food."

“Thank you to everyone for a great opening weekend,” said the deli on Facebook page on January 11. 

"The crowd today was amazing and we've sold out of everything. Due to this, we will be closed tomorrow. We'll make more and be back next weekend."

According to the deli's website, the two had three children and ten grandchildren, none of whom are vegan.

"Sam was a great businessman and Gertie and impeccable homemaker and cook," the website said.

"One has to believe had they been around today, they would be filled with shtolts and freyd [pride and joy] to have their names on the world's first vegan Jewish deli."

The deli's menu includes traditional and gluten-free bagels, salad sandwiches, traditional dishes such as "Zish's potato knishes," as well as deli salads and "a bisl [a little] more."

The couple's grandson Andy Kalish told Book Club Chicago that "there are vegan delis owned by Jewish people, but they are broader deli or sandwich shops. We are the worlds first."

Kalish added that "we just want to work with plants. The world is just a better place if we eat more plants."


Tags food jewish chicago vegan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The survivors of the Holocaust matter By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Holocaust remembrance beyond the photo opportunity By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Do not annex the Jordan Valley By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gantz's stammering stance and Netanyahu's mudslinging By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by