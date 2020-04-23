Are you more likely to die from coronavirus if you are obese?

Being obese could put you at greater risk for complications and even death from coronavirus, according to health experts.Adults with a BMI of 30 to 39.9 are considered obese. coronavirus are obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.“This is not mortality, but in terms of becoming a critical case,” Green stressed. In Israel, where less than 200 people have died, it is too early to make this leap. However, he said that looking at countries with higher death rates, such as China, Italy and America, a correlation between obesity and death from coronavirus is becoming clearer. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that nearly 40% of adults aged 20 and over are obese, and Green said these people are disproportionally minorities, especially Blacks. At the same time, when it comes to coronavirus, an over-representation of victims is African Americans: 33% of those hospitalized are African Americans despite Blacks making up only 13% of the US population, according to the CDC. In Chicago, where more than 1,500 people have died of the novel virus, the Chicago Department of Health showed that close to 70% of deaths in the city have been of African Americans, when they make up around 30% of the population.Similarly, in Michigan, Blacks represent 14% of the population but 45% of deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health.Green said Blacks tend to have more underlying health conditions associated with morbidity, including those that are on the top list for coronavirus complications, such as heart disease. This sickness, according to the CDC, is tied to a number of factors, including socioeconomic factors, lifestyle behaviors, social environment and access to preventive health-care services. Why would obesity specifically cause a person with coronavirus complications? According to Dr. Raz Hagoel, the founder and medical director of Dr. Raz Medical Weight Loss Center in Tel Aviv, the most obvious is that it is harder to intubate obese patients. Difficult tracheal intubation contributes to significant morbidity and mortality during induction of anesthesia, a report by the National Institute of Health showed. That same report highlighted that incidence of difficult intubation in obese people is 11% and 7% in lean. Moreover, obese patients are difficult to mask ventilate.Hagoel said it is also “just harder for doctors and nurses to move these patients and do what is needed.”Coronavirus is not the first time we have seen such a correlation. Health professionals drew a correlation between obesity and morbid obesity (100 pounds over his/her ideal body weight) and serious H1N1-related complications in 2009. The 2009 H1N1 outbreak was also known as the swine flu pandemic.A number of studies suggested that many 2009 H1N1 patients tended to be morbidly obese, the CDC reported. One study that was published by the scientific journal PLoS ONE found that morbidly obese persons had a higher risk of hospitalization for 2009 H1N1 infection compared to persons with normal weight. Data from this study also suggested that risk of death following swine flu infection was higher for morbidly obese individuals. A separate study, the CDC noted, showed that people who were obese or morbidly obese were at higher risk of dying from swine flu, even without any previously recognized high-risk conditions.Hagoel acknowledged that people do not always gain weight because of eating too much – though high-calorie foods and a sedentary lifestyle are key factors in weight gain. Still, certain medications, depression and even stress can lead to weight gain. If people are obese now, there is not much that can be immediately done, but Green said these people should do what they can. Even under the current circumstances, he recommended that people eat right and exercise, including taking daily walks within the regulations of the Health Ministry.“This virus is a big problem and it is not going away tomorrow,” Hagoel added, noting that even if the country gets a temporary reprieve, experts believe that there will be a second wave of corona. His suggestion: “Make it a goal to get healthy.”One reason for this is that people who are obese tend to have a number of comorbidities, ranging from diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia (abnormal amount of lipids) to cardiovascular disease, stroke and gallbladder disease, according to Dr. Manfred Green, a public health expert at the University of Haifa. Although we are still in the preliminary stages of understanding SARS-CoV-2, he said doctors are finding that the four most common underlying medical conditions that lead to critical cases of