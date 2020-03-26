The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Arrivals: Leading the new frontier of human-drone interaction

From an early age, Cauchard was told by her grandparents and parents not to tell anyone she was Jewish.

By LISA SAMIN  
MARCH 26, 2020 15:22
Jessica Cauchard (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jessica Cauchard
(photo credit: Courtesy)
ARRIVALS
JESSICA CAUCHARD, 36
FROM PARIS TO TEL AVIV, 2017
Jessica Cauchard, 36, is a global pioneer in the emerging field of human-drone interaction. How did this brilliant woman, who grew up in the small French town of Pau, with little Jewish background, courted by the best universities in the world, decide to make her home in Israel?
From an early age, Cauchard was told by her grandparents and parents not to tell anyone she was Jewish.
“My maternal grandfather fled Poland during World War II and was arrested in France. He never forgot that feeling of being hunted because he was Jewish,” she says.
Cauchard’s father was in the French Air Force and her mother stayed at home to take care of her and her younger brother. Jewish tradition did not play any part in her life, which was focused on her love of science. However, she did go on a March of the Living trip to Poland and on a Birthright trip, her first time visiting Israel.
“I felt an abstract connection to Israel, but for some reason that I cannot explain, I knew that I would eventually end up living here,” says Cauchard.
Intently focused on her studies, Cauchard received her bachelor of engineering degree in robotics and artificial intelligence in France and went on to receive her master’s of science degree in advanced computer science at Sheffield University. It was during this time that she became close with a Chabad family and began to explore her family’s history.
At the age of 25, Cauchard began her PhD in human-computer interaction at Bristol University in England. She went on to do her post-doc work as a research fellow in the same field at Cornell Tech in New York and then at Stanford University in California. Her focus was on “collocated human-drone interactions and discrete interactions with wearable devices.” Following this, she had additional offers from leading universities in the United States.
“I knew that if I started a tenure-track position in the United States, it would be at least a seven- or eight-year commitment, and I was not sure I would ever get to Israel,” she recalls.
Cauchard took a giant leap of faith, turned down the offers and applied to all of Israel’s universities. In 2017, at the age of 33, she made aliyah, after having visited the country only once, and took up her first position.
“My first job was not a good experience, to put it mildly,” she says. “I quit, picked myself up and reapplied to other universities. I received an excellent offer from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU).”

CAUCHARD IS now an assistant professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering and Management at BGU. She is involved with a number of groundbreaking research projects. Her passion is learning how to build technologies to support people in the future in a user-friendly way. She was one of the first scientists to initiate research on how people can interact with small drones in everyday life.
“Ben-Gurion University understands that my work is the future, the crossroads of human and computer interaction. I have several research labs under construction that will give me, my co-workers and my students the infrastructure we need to create drone prototypes. We are about to start building what is called a ‘drone cage’ to simulate environments where we can test the human-drone interaction,” she says.
Cauchard and a team of colleagues won a prestigious academic award for their forward-thinking paper, “Physiologically Driven Storytelling: Concept and Software Tool.”
“We put forward a new approach to interactive storytelling where narratives adaptively unfold based on the reader’s physiological state,” she explains.
The paper “describes the design, development and evaluation of a software tool for physiologically driven storytelling named PIF: Physiological Interactive Fiction. PIF embeds, for the first time, a reader’s state detection and real-time text adaptation. By automatically changing the story depending on the reader’s state, PIF enables writers to create adaptive narratives to improve the reading experience.”
The paper is focused on text-based narratives, but says that the concept of physiologically-driven interactive fiction is potentially applicable to all media.
Cauchard is also part of BGU’s newly launched Interdisciplinary Coronavirus Response Task Force. Composed of 50 of the university’s leading scientists, the task force is supporting “novel projects with swift implementation.”
Cauchard is working with Dr. Stav Shapira, who investigates the integration of emerging technologies in emergency scenarios, to create medical emergency drones. The goal is to develop techniques and methodologies for medical relief via drone-delivery, with a special “social acceptance” component.
“We are in the early stages, but we envision a drone that can provide emergency services and assistance, such as to the elderly or people who cannot leave their homes through a window, and to build drones with interactive applications.”
Cauchard feels that the opportunities for human-drone interaction are vast, and she is excited to be a part of this field.
Three years on, she is also excited about her aliyah.
“It took me two years to really adjust, and it wasn’t easy,” she admits.
Despite the fact that she studied French, English, German, Spanish, Russian and what she calls “survival Chinese,” Cauchard is still struggling with Hebrew, and wishes that people would be more patient.
“I did not know a word of Hebrew when I arrived, and I am trying, between my work and research, to catch up,” she laughs.
Living in Tel Aviv and working in Beersheba does not bother Cauchard. She loves life in Tel Aviv and compares it to New York and San Francisco.
“I am super happy here,” she concludes. “I feel at home and can’t imagine myself anywhere else.”


Tags Israel Tel Aviv paris drone Magazine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by