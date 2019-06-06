Can milk reduce the risk of cancer?

Girl drinking milk .
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
A new study by the Israel Cancer Association, presented in Hong Kong in honor of Shavuot, found that drinking more than five glasses of milk per month may reduce the risk of pharyngeal cancer by 32% for those who drank milk between the ages of 13-30.
The percentage is a bit lower for those who drank milk between the ages of 6-12 (26%). Those who drank more than five glasses a month for the ten years prior to the study reduced their risk of pharyngeal cancer by 28%.
The ICA points to milk as a possible protective agent against cancer. While researchers looked at other dairy products they were not able to find any relationship between them and reducing the risk of cancer.
The study was conducted from 2014 to 2017 by asking 815 sick patients and 1,502 healthy patients about their milk consumption at various ages. The researchers divided the age groups into four categories 6-12, 13-18, 19-30, and the ten years before the participant engaged in the study. Those participating in the study were grouped as those who consumed more than 5 cups of month, those who consumed less, and those who abstained from dairy products.
