The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Netanyahu considers upping restrictions as patients hit 1,238

“We will gradually move toward imposing a lockdown,” Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said. “Hundreds of thousands of additional people will be required not to go to work."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 23, 2020 10:08
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The number of Israelis infected with the novel coronavirus, SAR-CoV-2, jumped on Monday, reaching 1,238 as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will convene a meeting to discuss the possibility of imposing stricter restrictions on the public.
Of the Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, 1,142 had mild cases, 24 moderate cases and 24 serious ones. This is the highest number of seriously ill patients in Israel to date.
One person, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, died over the weekend.
So far, 37 people have recovered.
The Health Ministry reported that 120 people are taking advantage of the Defense Ministry’s three “coronavirus hotels” to recover, which opened last week in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Ashkelon. Some 351 people are hospitalized.
Speaking to Israel’s Reshet Bet on Monday, Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said that the government intends to further tighten restrictions on the public. 
“We will gradually move toward imposing a lockdown,” Erdan told the radio. “Hundreds of thousands of additional people will be required not to go to work."
He said that Israel will ultimately be divided into quadrants and that Police and the IDF will work together to monitor those areas and ensure that the closure is kept.
"My worry is about what will happen in another week or two,” Erdan said, referring to the increase in coronavirus patients in the country. “I already said two weeks ago that my position is that we should issue a full two-week closure with much more extensive enforcement.”
Last week, Netanyahu established further restrictions on the public, including that Israelis are not allowed to leave their homes unless "absolutely necessary." Visiting parks, beaches, pools, libraries and museums is prohibited, as are all social interactions. Work that can be done from home should be. 
Currently all “essential” services will remain open, including supermarkets, pharmacies and most medical services. In addition, while Israelis are encouraged to work from home, employees who need to travel to work will be able to do so. 
These existing restrictions were signed into legally enforceable orders by the government overnight Thursday.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu gilad erdan Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel corona
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A homecoming for Israelis due to coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Set the Foreign Ministry free from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. South African chief rabbi to 'Post': Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by