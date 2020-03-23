So far, 37 people have recovered. Of the Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, 1,142 had mild cases, 24 moderate cases and 24 serious ones. This is the highest number of seriously ill patients in Israel to date.One person, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, died over the weekend.So far, 37 people have recovered.

The Health Ministry reported that 120 people are taking advantage of the Defense Ministry’s three “coronavirus hotels” to recover, which opened last week in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Ashkelon. Some 351 people are hospitalized.

Speaking to Israel’s Reshet Bet on Monday, Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said that the government intends to further tighten restrictions on the public.

“We will gradually move toward imposing a lockdown,” Erdan told the radio. “Hundreds of thousands of additional people will be required not to go to work."

He said that Israel will ultimately be divided into quadrants and that Police and the IDF will work together to monitor those areas and ensure that the closure is kept.

"My worry is about what will happen in another week or two,” Erdan said, referring to the increase in coronavirus patients in the country. “I already said two weeks ago that my position is that we should issue a full two-week closure with much more extensive enforcement.”

Last week, Netanyahu established further restrictions on the public, including that Israelis are not allowed to leave their homes unless "absolutely necessary." Visiting parks, beaches, pools, libraries and museums is prohibited, as are all social interactions. Work that can be done from home should be.

Currently all “essential” services will remain open, including supermarkets, pharmacies and most medical services. In addition, while Israelis are encouraged to work from home, employees who need to travel to work will be able to do so.