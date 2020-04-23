The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus drug to be tested on patients in Israel

XPOVIO was developed for treating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and is already FDA approved for this purpose.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 23, 2020 17:53
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A drug that has shown promising results against coronavirus is going to be tested in four hospitals in Israel as part of a global clinical trial involving around forty clinical centers.
The drug, Selinexor, or XPOVIO as it is currently marketed in the US, has been developed by oncology-focused pharmaceutical company Karyopharm Therapeutics. Co-founded by Israeli scientist Sharon Shacham in 2008, the company is based in the US but maintains a regional office in Israel.
XPOVIO was developed for treating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and is already FDA approved for this purpose. However, as Anat Haas Mizrahi Karyopharm's Israeli General Manager and its Senior Medical Director Dayana Michel explained to The Jerusalem Post, it has the potential to be a tool to fight the coronavirus and clinical trials are therefore needed to assess its effectiveness.
“In our research we are committed also to develop drugs for additional purposes,” Haas explained. “One of the studies was focused on viral diseases and we tested the drug for several of them. When the coronavirus emerged, we decided to look into our data and information and we realized that there was an option that could be applicable for treating COVID-19, so we started looking into it.”
About a month ago, the company began to work around-the-clock on the treatment, realizing that the drug had the potential to disrupt the replication of the virus and to mediate anti-inflammatory effects, including respiratory infections. Tests were carried out in several animal models.
“With XPOVIO we can target COVID-19 both at the anti-viral and at the anti-inflammatory levels, which would reduce the disease burden in all aspects important to the patient population,” Michel pointed out.
“In order to verify that our understanding was correct, we carried on two studies on animals whose infection resemble the modeling of human viral infection and what we have seen is that in two different experiments the production of the virus was inhibited by 90% at a low dosage,” she added.
The clinical trial on patients has already started across the US and Europe. Overall it will involve 230 patients, selected as fit by the hospital staff as suitable and who agree to be part of the test.
“We look for patients who are in serious conditions but not yet intubated, because we believe that this is the window where we can have an impact,” Michel explained, adding that the treatment includes taking the drug orally three times a week for two weeks, a period that can be extended to up to a month if needed.
Among the centers involved in the country are the Hadassah Ein Karen Medical Center in Jerusalem, Sheba in Ramat Gan and the Soroka in Beersheba.
“It seems that the innovative mechanism of the drug developed by Karyopharm can affect the viral and inflammatory processes in the body,” Prof. Nimrod Maimon, a specialist in Internal Medicine and Pulmonology and the director of the Internal Department and the Corona Department at Soroka, said according to a company release. “I hope it can help corona patients and I’m eager to see the results of the experiment. Selinexor's mechanism has proven effective for various diseases and also in consideration of the high safety profile of the drug the decision of testing it also in viral disease is right and important.”
The company expects the clinical trial to be completed in about three months.
Haas explained that it is too early to know what happens next.
“We will need to receive all the data from the trial first,” she pointed out.
The testing was approved by the Health Ministry, as well as by the country Ethics Committee. Haas emphasized that carrying out the trial in the country was very important for Karyopharm.
“We are very committed to the Israeli community,” Haas said.


