The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Elbit to provide Iron Fist for IDF's Eitan AFV in $31m. deal

Contract to be carried out over period of 5 years

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 7, 2020 19:52
EMPLOYEES CHECK an Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the company’s drone factory in Rehovot last month. (photo credit: REUTERS/OREL COHEN)
EMPLOYEES CHECK an Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the company’s drone factory in Rehovot last month.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OREL COHEN)
Israel’s Defense Ministry has selected Elbit System’s Iron Fist Light Decoupled (IFLD) Active Protection System for the IDF’s new Eitan Armored Fighting Vehicle (AFV), the defense company announced on Tuesday.
Under the terms of the contract from the Production and Procurement Directorate of the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) valued at approximately $31 million (NIS 109 million), Elbit Systems will equip the IDF’s new wheeled AFVs with the Iron Fist Light Decoupled (IFLD) systems.
The contract will be for over a five-year period, the company said.
The IFLD systems use independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance from the combat vehicles. The system provides 360-degree protection coverage for close-range scenarios in both open terrain and urban environments.
“The systems’ high-performance, versatility and negligible residual penetration, as well as its low size and weight and ease of integration, position the Iron Fist as an optimal APS for any fighting vehicle,” Elbit Systems said in a statement.
Based on lessons learned from fighting Hamas in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the Eitan is intended to give troops better security as well as greater speed and mobility and is part of the IDF’s drive to modernize its armored vehicles for the future battlefield.
It will replace the military’s M113 fully tracked armored personnel carrier.
First revealed in 2016, the Eitan has undergone a comprehensive series of tests by the Defense Ministry’s Merkava and AFV Administration in collaboration with the GOC Army Headquarters and the Nahal Brigade which will be the first to use the vehicle.
As a wheeled APC the Eitan will not need to be moved on heavy transporters like the Namer and other APCs in use by the military, and will be more maneuverable in urban areas such as the Gaza Strip.
At eight-meters long and three-meters wide the Eitan weighs in at 30-35 tons and is operated by three crew members – the commander, gunner and driver – and can carry nine fighters in an air-conditioned environment. Its body has been improved to maximize crew protection and survivability as well as the suspension system. In addition, improvements were made to the steering, as well as to electric and control systems.
Equipped with a 750-horsepower engine, the Eitan will be able to reach speeds of up to 90 kilometers an hour on roads in urban areas while still able to maneuver off-road with independent suspension and an off-the-shelf drivetrain.
The Eitan will also be equipped with an FN MAG, .50 caliber heavy machine gun and a 30mm cannon with a range of 2,500 meters and a missile launcher that can be operated without the crews leaving the vehicle and exposing themselves to the enemy.
The vehicle has a peripheral observation system, a high resolution touch-screen system offering a 360-degree view of the battlefield and a variety of advanced weapons systems which can intercept threats such as missiles and rocket-propelled grenades – weapons which proved deadly for older vehicles.
“We are proud to be in a position to provide the IDF with such an important operational capability. This award adds to the growing interest in the Iron Fist by many modern armed forces who seek to enhance the protection capabilities of their AFVs,” said Yehuda Vered, Elbit EVP and general manager of Elbit Systems Land Division.


Tags Israel IDF elbit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Daniel Pipes Will Arab anti-Zionism revive? By DANIEL PIPES

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by