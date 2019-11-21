Fueling the Future with MayMaan

Ronit Kfir of MayMaan Research Group briefed attendees at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference about MayMaan’s alternative fuel technology that operates traditional piston engines with a combination of 70% water and 30% ethanol (or any other alcohol) – no gasoline or diesel required.“We all face the same challenges,” said Kfir. “Pollution is real and here today, and we are all affected by global warming.” Current energy solutions, she explained, such as electricity, fuel cells and natural gas, are have limitations, in terms of cost, range, and infrastructure."MayMaan’s fuel technology, on the other hand, is water-based, which makes it inexpensive and available, and it reduces dependence on foreign energy sources. It is scalable for other applications, such as generators and trucks and has a very high torque rate, enabling efficient and powerful performance."The MayMaan system offers additional benefits, including a longer engine lifespan due to lower temperatures and clean combustion, reduced engine weight, and the elimination of the need for an engine cooling system. MayMaan’s technology is fully developed, and its intellectual property (IP) is protected with numerous patents. Kfir invited foreign diplomatic representatives to incorporate MayMaan’s technology and help bring clean air, new jobs, and energy independence to their country.At the conclusion of the presentation, Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO of the Jerusalem Post Group, presented MayMaan’s founders, Yehuda, Eitan, and Doron Shmueli with the Jerusalem Post Innovative Technology Award for its revolutionary fuel technology systems.