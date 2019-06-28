Israeli researchers find solution to help prevent leaving babies in cars

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

A team of Israeli scientists have developed a new, machine learning-based thermal sensor that could help prevent parents from forgetting their babies and toddlers in cars, which can lead to vehicular heatstroke or hyperthermia.

There have been instances in Israel, as well. Last April, for example, a two-year-old boy died after he was left alone in a car in the northern town of Rechasim, police said. The boy was found after five hours.Temperatures in the town reached a high of 26°C (79℉) on the day of his death.



Between June and early September, Israel temperatures are usually quite high, averaging between 27°C (80℉) and 32°C (90℉).



The new system was created by Technion undergraduate students Adam Barhak and Assaf Yitzhak under the guidance of doctoral student Ayal Taitler and master’s degree student Dotan Shambi. It is based on a relatively simple and inexpensive thermal sensor installed opposite the baby seat in the back of the vehicle. The thermal sensor produces an image of the child and transfers the data to a tiny computer, which processes the information and issues an alert.

According to a release shared by the Technion, the system activates a sequence of alarms in a closed loop that expands according to time passed and the temperature of the vehicle. First a warning light is turned on, followed by a warning beep, and if necessary, notification by text messages to an expanding loop of contacts who could remotely open and car doors and windows.

“We asked ourselves how it was possible that no effective technological solution has been devised for this problem,” said Barhak, noting that the various solutions offered to date, such as continuous monitoring of the weight placed on the car seat are unsatisfactory. “We decided that we needed to change direction and embark on a new concept – an advanced and cheap thermal sensor that transfers the data to a system that is able to learn, analyze and rapidly make correct decisions.”

The solution comes at the right time of year. According to noheatstroke.org , 809 children have died due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH) since 1998. At least 90% of reported child hot car deaths in the US occurred between April and September.

