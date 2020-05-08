The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Can I visit my grandparents? Health Ministry guide

“No kissing, no hugging, no touching,” said Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 8, 2020 19:08
Grandson visits his grandmother at her home in Moshav Haniel, on April 5, 2020 (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Grandson visits his grandmother at her home in Moshav Haniel, on April 5, 2020
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
For many, one of the most challenging aspects of the coronavirus crisis has been their inability to visit the ones they love. Recently, the government lifted more restrictions and approved visits with first-degree relatives, including the elderly with their children and grandchildren.
“It is important to visit your parents, grandmothers and grandfathers again,” wrote Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto in a Facebook post on Friday. “It is important to put an end to social isolation.”
However, he said that to safely visit the elderly there are several recommendations that should be followed:
“More than one nuclear family should not meet with grandma and grandpa at a time,” Grotto wrote. “For example, today you and your family and tomorrow, your brother or sister’s family.”
He said that when visiting, it is best not to crowd too many people in one space, ensuring that two meters can be maintained between visitors. 
“No kissing, no hugging, no touching,” Grotto warned, encouraging people to wear masks and wash their hands upon arrival.
Families can eat together, but he recommended using disposable dishes. If not, then all utensils should be washed in a dishwasher at a minimum of 60 degrees Celsius. 
While at the house, open up windows and balcony doors for air, he offered. Or even better, “whenever possible, meet in an open space near their home.”
He acknowledged that “these rules are stringent, but they could be the difference between infection and its prevention,” Grotto said. “Health is the responsibility of each one of us.”

Full Hebrew post below:
 


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by