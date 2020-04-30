Gov't restricts Jerusalem's Romema district

Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum explained that if more than 1 in every 1,000 residents of any neighborhood has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus , it is considered a hot spot and a closure enacted.

A spokesperson for the Jerusalem Municipality told The Jerusalem Post that the Health Ministry was pushing to close additional Jerusalem neighborhoods but Mayor Moshe Lion pushed back and was able to counter its claims that the virus was increasing in other neighborhoods, she said.

The Romema district includes three neighborhoods: Romema, Kiryat Sanz and Kiryat Belz, all located in the northwest part of the city.

This is not the first time a Jerusalem neighborhood has been restricted. On April 12, the Health Ministry restricted several neighborhoods and then lifted the restrictions after Lion committed to move infected patients to “coronavirus hotels.”

In a conversation with the Post on Wednesday, former Health Ministry director-general Gabi Barbash praised Lion’s efforts and said he believed that the nation’s capital was making positive steps toward curbing the coronavirus spread.

On Thursday morning, there were 1,988 active cases of coronavirus in the capital, according to the Health Minsitry. Some 217 people tested positive in the last three days. In Hura, there were 69 active cases. Some 30 people were diagnosed in just the last three days.



In Beit Shemesh, there are 306 active cases.

The Jerusalem Romema district was designated a restricted area on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said. In addition, closures were placed on two neighborhoods in the Bedouin city of Hura.The closures go into effect at 11 p.m. on Thursday and will continue until midnight on May 3, unless otherwise noted.At the same time, the Ministerial Committee on Restricted Areas extended the closure on Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet, the PMO reported. That neighborhood's closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Friday and continue through May 3.The committee lifted restriction on Netivot and on two other Beit Shemesh neighborhoods where data shows the spread of the infection has slowed.