A new video in honor of Israel's Independence Day, features Jerusalemites, including the city's Mayor Moshe Lion , out on their balconies and rooftops dancing with Israeli flags.Israelis usually mark Independence Day with large parties and barbecues, but this year the country is on lockdown during the holiday due to the coronavirus outbreak. While cooking outside is still permitted during the lockdown, Israelis have been instructed to only host those in their nuclear family.