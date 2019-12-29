Michmoret-based seaweed farm garnering global interest



Founded by Yossi Karta, the company began marketing its products in Europe and North America in 2019. Seakura said it has developed advanced ecological technologies allowing organic seaweed to be grown in land-based farms instead of in the open sea.



Seaweed grown at sea has long been viewed as superior since it absorbs what is in the water - metals, biological pollutants and chemical compounds. Seakura’s technology makes it possible to produce seaweed in land-based pools using sustainable technology, clean of pesticides and biological contaminants, ensuring compliance with the strictest international standards.



The main seaweed grown at the farm is green Ulva, rich in protein and dietary fiber, minerals –iodine, calcium, magnesium, iron - and antioxidants. Seakura also cultivates red Gracilaria seaweed, which is rich in antioxidants, minerals, protein and agar. The seaweeds are marketed worldwide, particularly to Europe and North America, and are used as raw material in the food industry as well as in cosmetics and pharma.



The global food market is estimated to have an approximate annual turnover of close to $12 trillion dollars, with the seaweed market capturing approximately $8 billion dollars.

Seakura Israel, a seaweed plant in Michmoret, recently received applications from a number of countries interested in setting up similar farms for the production of seaweed based on technology developed in Israel. Applicants include companies in Russia, Mexico, Italy, Tanzania, Australia and the Philippines.