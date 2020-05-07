The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New method of separating particles could lead to improved COVID-19 test

The finding has been hailed as “a fundamentally significant contribution to the field that only comes along every 10-20 years."

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MAY 7, 2020 20:25
Prof. Moran Bercovici, Dr. Federico Paratore, Vesna Bacheva and Dr. Govind Kaigala - Group photo via Zoom. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Prof. Moran Bercovici, Dr. Federico Paratore, Vesna Bacheva and Dr. Govind Kaigala - Group photo via Zoom.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A groundbreaking study hailed as "fundamentally significant" by colleagues in the field could give rise to a new, rapid and more accurate method of testing for the coronavirus, researchers have said.
In a recent paper published in Angewandte Chemie, researchers at IBM Research Europe in Zurich and at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have demonstrated a new method of separating particles according to size, by creating virtual channels within a fluid that effectively sift the molecules.
The study builds upon a concept presented by the same team in a paper published last year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, in which the researchers demonstrated that it was possible to set up flow fields within a microfluidic chamber using technology called electric field actuation, in a manner impossible to achieve with traditional pump and valve technology.
In the more recent study, the team used this technology to make the liquid split into bidirectional flows – alternating stripes in which the fluid moved in opposite directions. When particles are introduced into this flow the behave in a somewhat non-intuitive way: the smaller. lighter particles effectively stay still as they rapidly bounce back and forth between the opposing flows, while the larger, heavier particles are carried away by the flow.
“We know that all particles in a fluid move in random directions in a process called Brownian motion” said Vesna Bacheva, a PhD candidate in the Technion Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, and a co-first author of the paper.
“This is the same mechanism that allows us to smell a small drop of perfume from across the room – the molecules simply make their way randomly in a process also known as diffusion.  However, small particles diffuse much faster than large ones, and when placed in the bidirectional flow they move across the opposing flow streams very quickly. Larger molecules or particles diffuse much slower and end up being carried away by the flow.”
“It really is very simple,” added Dr. Federico Paratore, postdoctoral researcher at IBM Research in Zurich, who also co-first authored the paper. “Surprisingly, it hasn’t been done so far, most likely because of technological limitations. Whereas developing the concept certainly took time and iterations, with today’s microfabrication capabilities the final device is rather a simple solid-state device that can be produced on a large scale”.
The team dubbed their method the "bidirectional flow filter" or BFF, and the finding was hailed by one of the paper's reviewers as “a fundamentally significant contribution to the field that only comes along every 10-20 years."
One of the uses for the BFF demonstrated in the paper was the separation of antibodies and particles from small molecules, a use which could lead to a new test for the coronavirus. One of the challenges for testing for a virus is that a positive test relies on probe molecules and target molecules finding each other within the sample, followed by the removal of excess probe molecules which did not encounter their target. When the sample size is very small, this last step can be extremely challenging.
“Our method does this very well, provided that the two reacting elements are of sufficiently different size,” commented Prof. Moran Bercovici.
Dr. Govind Kaigala further explained: “Fortunately, the coronavirus is fairly large – about 100 nm in diameter. This is much larger than antibodies or other probes that can be used to bind to it. Using our method we hope to be able to place a patient’s sample into our chip where it will mix with visible probes, and then see only the viruses flowing out while the unbound probes stay behind."


Tags science scientific study Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle with coronavirus is not over yet - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Who should succeed Litzman as Israel's health minister? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Alleged Israeli airstrikes target research center in Aleppo
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria May 10, 2018.
4 IDF brings down curtain on dancers after criticism of video clip
Female IDF intelligence officers march in a ceremony
5 Rolling out exit plan, Netanyahu unveils easing of lockdown restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference regarding the easing of coronavirus restrictions, May 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by