No signal? Sonarax unveils novel ultrasonic communication technology

Whether its internet, cell signal or GPS, we all know the difficulties caused by the unavailability of standard networks that we rely upon for regular communication and navigation when they are needed most.



While these may prove unreliable when entering underground parking lots or buildings, for example, one communication environment is constant: the ultrasonic domain, consisting of sound waves above the frequencies of audible sound.

Sonarax, a Haifa-based company specializing in ultrasonic communication technology, unveiled on Wednesday what it describes as "a new standard" in machine-to-machine connectivity, allowing devices to communicate with one another using sound waves.The company's protocol operates on any device that has a built-in speaker or microphone, and provides a highly-reliable alternative for machine connectivity as sound cannot fail or be compromised.The technology initially aims to provide solutions in ultrasonic payments, identification authentication, sonic QR codes and indoor positioning. Requiring no additional hardware, Sonarax's technology is easy to deploy and use through software integration across various operating systems, such as Windows, Android and iOS."We are all familiar with the current communication protocols, but what we provide is an innovative solution which is completely based on sound waves and works between any two devices," Sonarax CEO Benny Saban told The Jerusalem Post."We have reached a phase where we can really launch this as a protocol. We have very strong cooperations, not only in delivering our software solutions to customers that can utilize it, but we are already cooperating with major infrastructure manufacturers. Our solution is already sitting on their platforms."The software is already embedded in sonic processors produced by audio industry leaders Knowles and Cadence."If people can talk to each other, why can’t devices talk to each other. This is what happens when you use our technology," said Saban."It works everywhere. On the ground, parking lots, airplane and boats. The install base is the biggest in the world, because any device equipped with a microphone or speaker is a candidate to run our protocol."Utilizing frequencies beyond the threshold of human hearing, Sonarax's technology can be intertwined with any audio channel carried by media, including television, to introduce additional communication data, such as advertising information and more.The company will be showcasing its technology for the first time at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week.

