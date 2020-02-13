Sheba is first to give PR001 gene therapy to child with Type 2 Gaucher

Type 2 Gaucher disease is the more severe form of neuronopathic

Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer became the first hospital in the world to administer the investigational novel gene therapy drug candidate, PR001, to a child suffering from Type 2 Gaucher disease, the medical center said Wednesday.Type 2 Gaucher disease is the more severe form of neuronopathic Gaucher disease , which presents in infancy and involves rapidly progressing neurodegeneration leading to death in infancy or early childhood.



Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, granted a compassionate use request to Sheba for the administration of PR001, an investigational AAV9-based gene therapy delivering the GBA1 gene.The decision to grant the compassionate use request followed the Israeli Ministry of Health approving the experimental administration of PR001.

At Sheba, the child received the investigational gene therapy for this rare disorder at the Edmond and Lily Safra Children's Hospital. PR001 was administered via an injection into the patient’s cisterna magna. The procedure was carried out by Dr. Zion Zibly, deputy director for the Department of Neurosurgery at Sheba.



Prof. Yair Anikster, head of the Metabolic Disease Unit at the Edmond and Lily Safra Children's Hospital, Sheba Medical Center said, "Sheba is proud to be the first hospital in the world to administer this potentially disease-modifying gene therapy, which is a great example of the work we are doing to help advance potential new therapeutic modalities for inborn errors of metabolism."