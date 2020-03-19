The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Stream workouts while the coronavirus has you stuck at home

Stream unlimited workouts from your own home‏

By SHARON FEIEREISEN  
MARCH 19, 2020 10:58
In the words of Elle Woods: Exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy (photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
In the words of Elle Woods: Exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy
(photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
 If you swear by your 10,000-steps-a-day app, then the coronavirus has surely thrown a wrench in your routine. There are, nonetheless, plenty of ways to stay in shape and avoid the temptation of streaming Contagion like, seemingly, everyone else. For starters, there are local trainers who consistently offer home workout ideas on their Instagram page. 

Those looking for crossfit inspiration can checkout Omer Zuri (@omerzuri); for Pilates-inspired ideas, scroll through Coral Friedman’s feed (@coral_pilates); for high-intensity interval training, or HITT, Maya Katzi (@mayakatzi) offers a ton of ideas, and Eden Hadar (@edenhadar_yoga) is wonderful for yoga-inspired workouts. 

In light of her no longer being able to teach her perennially sold-out group classes due to safety concerns, personal and group fitness instructor Inna Waissenberg (@inna.waissenberg) has also started a daily training series on her social media platform. In addition to her regular content, she is showcasing a new workout every day on her IGTV, designed specifically for people of all levels to do at home with minimal to no equipment.

Beit Hanna (@beit_hanna) a studio hub for a long list of workout classes including Pilates, HITT and yoga, is also following suit with live classes posted to IGTV. Meanwhile, online athleisure retailer Carbon38 (@carbon38) is working with their ambassadors – who include Israel-based trainers like Coral Friedman – to offer free digital fitness classes every morning on their Instagram Live.

To take things up a notch, sign up for a streaming service. 

For a local option, Boost Fitness in Tel Aviv has made all of their classes virtual. The boutique fitness center, which is closed as mandated by the Health Ministry, is having their instructors teach in their empty studios to students who connect via Zoom from home. The instructors can see and interact with everyone in their classes virtually and in real time.
For more information and pricing options: 054-392-2223.

In addition, the ones below offer free trials without any commitment, making them a perfect solution to stay in shape in these hectic times. You won’t need equipment (though, in some cases, you can level up with dumbbells or ankle weights should you choose). All the options are led by top-tier instructors who regularly sell out classes across the globe while training celebrities, models and influencers. 

Tracy Anderson
Free 14-day trial; $90/month
Tracy Anderson was one of the first trainers to offer online streaming options for her in-studio workouts. Anderson operates a chain of uber-luxury fitness studios. Her clientele includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez, so while this is the most expensive option, it’s a tiny fraction of what it costs to be a member of one of her studios. Her workouts are based on toning floor exercises and high-intensity dance cardio. There are beginner and advanced options. 
tracyanderson.com

Melissa Wood Health
Free 7-day trial; $9.99/month
For slow, controlled Pilates-inspired workouts, check out Melissa Wood Health. She also has a number of pre- and post-natal options. As a mother of two young children, Wood knows how hard it is to fit workouts into your schedule, so she has plenty of short options. There are also guided meditations and treadmill-based workouts. melissawoodhealth.com

The Sculpt Society
Free 14-day trial; $19.99/month
Founded by Megan Roup – known for training Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated models like Devon Windsor and Elsa Hosk – The Sculpt Society workouts combine dance cardio and sculpting routines. Workouts range from five to 50-minutes and are geared toward all levels. thesculptsociety.com 

Obé fitness
Free 7-day trial; $27/month
Obé offers 28-minute as well as 10-minute workout options taught by a large number of instructors. They have everything from HITT-based workouts to workouts that new parents can do using their stroller (and baby!) as a prop. You’ll get unlimited access to daily live, and 4,000+ on-demand classes. obefitness.com

Jane DO 
Free 7-day trial; $9.99/month
Amid coronavirus concerns, Jane DO is offering a special discount code for the first month at 50% off by using code: STAYHEALTHY
The workouts in this app were designed by and for women, and include total body, cardio-focused, strength-focused, body-part-focused options (think core-specific workouts), and more. They range in length from under 15 minutes to an hour. In addition to fitness, the app also offers a nutritional component that introduces their favorite recipes. They also feature long-format videos in which experts in various fields share their expertise on various wellness-related topics. janedo.com


Tags health Digital health workout Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by