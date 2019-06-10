Successful fertility treatments on the rise in Israel - new data

Wu Tianyang, who is five month pregnant with her second child, attends a sonogram at a local hospital in Shanghai September 12, 2014. . (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

The number of fertility treatments in Israel is on the rise, according to a report published Sunday by the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom. According to numbers released last week by the national IVF database, this is especially true among women over the age of 40, whose chances of getting pregnant are lower than those younger than them.





IVF stands for in vitro fertilization.

Currently the changes of getting pregnant in one treatment cycle for 40-year-old women is 16%. That percentage drops to 11% for women 41 years old, to 8% at 42 and to 3% at 43.

Further, it was reported that the success rate for mothers under the age of 40 has also increased, while the rate of twins or triplets - pregnancies often associated with high risks for the mother and/or baby - has decreased.

Women under the age of 35 have a 33% chance of getting pregnant in one treatment cycle.

The new data summarizes the years 2017 to 2018 and is based on numbers collected from all local IVF clinics.

Other findings included that in 2017, one out of every five cycles of fertility treatment (21%) ended at birth.

In general, Israel has the highest fertility rate in the West, at 3.11 children per month in 2016, according to Central Bureau of Statistics data on birth and fertility. In most Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, total fertility rates in recent years were less than 2.1 children per mother.

Israel is one of the only countries in the world to provide public funding for fertility treatments up to the age of 45. The country also has the highest number of fertility treatments by number of treatment cycles per capita, and is the only country in the world that finances a large number of fertility treatment cycles. In vitro fertilization treatments are included in the health basket that the healthcare organizations are required to provide their members, and treatments are given to any person who wishes to conceive their first and second children.

IVF has been available in Israel since 1980 for couples who have no children from their current marriage and/or women from 18 until the age of 45 without children interested in raising a single-parent family. In cases of egg donation, women can receive IVF until the age of 54.

