The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Superstar pediatrician hopes to advance his research in Israel

Dr. Harvey Karp lands in Tel Aviv with event to teach 1,000 parents to sooth their babies in sixty seconds or less.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 5, 2020 17:33
Newborn baby (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Newborn baby
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Dr. Harvey Karp visited Israel for the first time as a teenager 50 years ago, not long after the end of the Six Day War. Landing for the second time earlier this week, the US pediatrician does not expect to be able to tour much in light of his crowded agenda.
Karp, the author of The Happiest Baby on the Block, which has been released in Hebrew earlier this week, as well The Happiest Toddler on the Block, is view by many a superstar, also in consideration of the many celebrities who have declared to follow his advice.
In Israel, he will meet hundreds of parents on Friday to teach them his 5 S’s method of soothing babies (swaddle, side/stomach position, shushing, swinging, sucking) during the parenting conference Baby Academy organized by Shfersal and Onlife, and hold a lecture at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. In addition, as he explained to The Jerusalem Post, he is holding some meetings in the hope of starting some research with Israeli hospitals on his flagship creation, SNOO, an innovative and award-winning baby bed.
“We have been with babies forever, hundreds and thousands of years, so we would think that we knew everything about them,” Karp explained. What’s funny is that each generation tells their parents that what they did was wrong, there is a better way of doing.”
The doctor pointed out that today though, many have much less experience with babies than in the past because people don’t come from big families the way they used to.
“Even being very well educated can sometimes be a problem, in the sense that there is a lot that you can learn from books, but some skills need to be learned from life experience,” he added. “My job as a pediatrician is to take some if this ancient wisdom and transfer it to the current generation and also to use science to inform parents and solve some serious problems that we have.”
It is in order to make parents feel supported and not isolated that Karp came out with the idea of a new kind of crib which could offer the babies the best situation to sooth their sleep, very much reproducing the conditions in the uterus.
“We joke that ,more than a bed, SNOO is like an older sister who comes in to hold and rock the baby all night. For a parent, a helper like this makes things a lot easier and allows more rest,” he pointed out.
The product by Karp’s company Happiest Baby has been on the market in the US for about three years. The cost is high, over $1,000, but renting is also available for less than $4 a day. In December, they started selling in the UK and Europe.
According to data provided by Happiest Baby, an analysis of 7157 babies sleeping in SNOO from birth to six months found that they on average slept an extra hour or hour and half more per day as compared to the recent studies of normative sleep.
Moreover, with over 77,000,000 hours of baby sleep in the bed, no injury or death has been reported to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 3,600 babies died every year in their sleep in the US – in Israel 50.
Among other things, SNOO won the National Sleep Foundation's Innovation of the Year award and was selected by the FDA for their Breakthrough Device program
“We are making improvements of the time, starting from the app where you get a daily report on your baby’s sleep,” Karp said. However, the pediatrician highlighted that most of the research is now focused on other aspects.
“Situations when parents are tired and stressed lead to problems such as post-partum depression, car accident, child abuse, fights, breastfeeding issues and obesity. We have already proven we help babies sleep better, the research we want to do is to see if we can help premature babies grow faster and leave the hospital earlier, reduce post-partum depression, help doctors who have babies so that they get to sleep more and make less mistakes, and so on,” the pediatrician told the Post.
“We are interested in researching all these things with Israelis institutions, here there are so many babies been born that we can study this phenomena very quickly,” Karp concluded.


Tags childcare pediatrics Baby
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jews and Saudi Arabia By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The real danger of another Netanyahu government By GERSHON BASKIN
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy After Israel's elections, seize the national unity opportunity By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by