NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Technion, Bar-Ilan U. create protein administration chip for Alzheimer's treatment

Alzheimer's Disease is the most common form of dementia and is characterized by symptoms including memory loss, speech impairments, orientation problems, and an impairment of motor functions.

An image of the human brain (photo credit: REUTERS)
An image of the human brain
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Medication that, up until now, has been difficult to administer for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, has just been made useful by using a nanoscale silicone chip to "trick" the blood-brain barrier (BBB) into allowing entry of the drug, according to new research by the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in partnership with Bar-Ilan University.
The researchers claim that such a breakthrough may inhibit the development of the disease. The discovery was made by Prof. Ester Segal and Ph.D. student Michal Rosenberg from the Technion Faculty of Biotechnology and Food Engineering, along with Prof. Orit Shefi and Ph.D. student Neta Zilony-Hanin from the Bar-Ilan University Faculty of Engineering.
Alzheimer's is a neurodegenerative disease, which means it originates in the brain cells. The major cause of Alzheimer's is an accumulation of a protein called amyloid beta in brain tissues, which kills the neurons in different regions of the brain. Such damage can harm mechanisms essential to brain functionality.
Ideally, administering a neural growth factor (a specific protein) would limit damage from the disease, but such a task is no easy feat: the BBB protects the brain from being infiltrated by harmful bacteria and other dangerous substances and, in the process, rejects drugs intended to treat the disease.
The new nanoscale silicon chips developed by the research team should solve this major disadvantage, as they are capable inserting the protein directly into the brain and in turn allowing it to be released into the targeted tissue. This would allow the protein to enter the brain without having to cross the BBB because the chip would be inserted, either by implanting or by being sent to target microparticles using a dedicated gene gun.
The protein is released from the chip upon reaching its destination, which is when the chip breaks down into non-toxic components.
Alzheimer's Disease, the most common form of dementia, is characterized by symptoms including memory loss, speech impairment, orientation problems, and a significant impairment of motor functions. It primarily strikes the elderly population and, with the rise in life-expectancy worldwide, the disease has now been considered an epidemic among the elderly, being called the "21st century plague."
Israel has previously made major advancements in Alzheimer's research. Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem, managed to procure a new medical test in August that could help doctors prevent the onset of the disease, as well as discover new and better treatments for it. And research conducted in the Joseph Sagol Neuroscience Center of Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer suggests that there is a causal link between diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease.


Tags bar ilan university technion disease Alzheimer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: A paradigm shift in peer-to-peer learning By HILLEL FULD
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Jpost editorial logo Wake up, MKs By JPOST EDITORIAL

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by