The guide to surviving coronavirus quarantine

Long lines to get into supermarkets and even longer delivery windows mean our access to basic goods is becoming increasingly arduous. That’s not even touching on the fact that hair salon visits and group workouts are likely far off. Right about now, you’re probably contemplating some color alchemy to cover up grays as you nurse a growing waistline (thank you chocolate matza!). You might also be wondering how you’ll make up for the environmental damage caused by the sharp spike in the use of disposable items.If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it’s that it can often be difficult to do right where we’ve wronged – and that holds just as true for hair color as it does for environmental destruction. Here’s how to mitigate damage.HOW TO BOOST SUSTAINABLY EFFORTS
Earth Day is April 22 and it’s more important than ever to honor it, and that can be done without spending money or leaving your home. For starters, you can reduce food waste. “Food waste comprises nearly a quarter of landfills,” says sustainability expert Sara Weinreb. An easy way to reduce food waste is to start using food scraps, which also helps cut down on grocery runs. “You can cook up the stalk of your broccoli along with the head, use carrot top greens in pesto, bake cookies that utilize aquafaba (the leftover liquid in your chickpea can), and throw wilted veggies into a frittata or a stir fry.”In the same vein, decreasing meat consumption will help. “Opting for more sustainable food options or growing some of your own foods at home can have a major impact,” say the experts from Cool Effect, a nonprofit dedicated to helping in the fight against climate change. “Swapping old bulbs for LED ones and turning off lights when they aren’t needed will also help.”It may seem obvious, but recycling is paramount. Unfortunately, items that are improperly put in recycling bins can actually end up in landfills, despite our good intentions.• Package deliveries: It’s important to know that the only recyclable thing from most packages is the cardboard box itself. “Packages come with a lot of bubble wrap and air bags to keep your items safe during transport, but none of these can go in recycle bins,” says Jeremy Walters, sustainability ambassador for Republic Services, a recycling processor.
• Pizza boxes: While pizza boxes are made of recyclable cardboard, once a box is soiled with cheese and grease, it’s no longer recyclable. “Only clean cardboard can be made into new paper, and that dirty pizza box creates a larger problem when placed in recycling bins because it can contaminate clean recyclables,” says Walters.
• Plastic utensils: Unfortunately, not everything made of plastic is recyclable, according to Walters. “When in doubt, throw it out – and as for those plastic bags your food is delivered in, remember that they aren’t recyclable.”
• Paper plates and napkins: Like pizza boxes, these items are not recyclable when soiled with food and liquid.
• Plastic bottles: Countless plastic water bottles are not recycled. “This is a huge miss because those bottles are in high demand to be made into a host of products ranging from athletic clothing to carpets,” says Walters.
• Aluminum cans: “Aluminum is recyclable, but rinse cans first as they can soil other recyclables like cardboard and paper,” says Walters.
HOW TO DIY SALON AND BEAUTY SERVICES HAIR TRIM SOS
“I suggest that men use clippers with guards,” says hairstylist Paul Labrecque. “The fatter the guard the longer the hair will remain. For women, just trim bangs at home – leave the scissors for after this is over. I like using a razor, the same kind you would use to shave your legs. Pinch the hair and scrape small sections at a time. This will give you nice, whisped bangs.” HAIR COLOR SOS
If you’re used to getting your hair professionally colored, now is not the time to take things into your own hands. “Layering chemicals from a box dye on top of what your colorist normally does is going to create a mess,” says stylist Annagjid Kee Taylor. To camouflage roots, the best thing you can do is to draw attention away from them and diffuse the line with a distracting hair style.If that’s not enough, stylist Amberlee Dykstra suggests grabbing your eye palette. “For blondes, I suggest undereye powder that has either a beige undertone or slight yellow if you’re a golden blonde. For brunettes, look for a brown eyeshadow that has a similar hue to your hair. Take your bronzer brush and brush into your roots for a diffused coverage. This won’t get rid of your roots completely, but it will lessen the harsh line.” Omer Asaf, chief hair designer at Natural Formula, adds that women with black or very dark hair can use mascara to cover up their roots. “Ideally use a mascara with a long-wearing formula and wash it out that night.”Skipping washes is also essential for preserving color. If you don’t have dry shampoo on hand, Terri Bryant, founder of Guide Beauty, suggests mixing cornstarch with a small amount of baking soda (70/30 mix). “I like to repurpose an empty spice bottle and lightly sprinkle powder into roots for a quick hair refresh.”BROW SOS
To keep your brows in pristine shape brow stylist Melanie Marris recommends drawing the desired shape with a brow pencil and then going in and tweezing around the area. If you’ve done some brow damage in the home grooming process, slather on coconut oil, which Marris says works wonders to keep brows healthy and hydrated to help them grow in faster.EXTENSIONS SOS
“For hair extensions, if they’re tape-ins, use olive oil to remove them,” says Tonya Fairley, the founder of Strandz on Grand Salon. “This will keep the tabs from shredding.” If they’re sew-in extensions, it will depend on how long they’ve been in to determine what needs to be done. “Before eight weeks, after washing, place a hair dryer on low heat and apply to braided area. You need to remove all the moisture so mildew doesn’t set in.” If it has been two months, take your time to gently comb them out with a medium-to-small tooth comb one at a time. “Very gently use the comb to remove any dirt and debris and detangle your hair,” says Taylor. “I find this method to be easier versus trying to comb them out and detangle at the end. Once done, wash and deep condition.”
SPLIT ENDS SOS
In order to manage split ends, we need to minimize damage. First, according to stylist Sarah Lund, don’t use tight hair elastics, which can cause hair to stretch and snap. “Instead use a soft scrunchie or headscarf.” You’ll also want to be gentle when your hair is wet as that’s when it’s most fragile.“Always towel dry by squeezing, not rubbing and use a wide-tooth comb or a wet brush to detangle.” Lastly, she says to use a hydrating treatment masque at least once a week. If you don’t have one, leave your conditioner on for 20 minutes.GEL POLISH SOS
To remove gel polish, first use your nail file to gently file the top coat. “Next, get a cotton ball and pour acetone-based nail polish remover onto it, trying not to completely soak it,” says Amy Lin, founder of nail salon Sundays.“Place the cotton ball on top of your nails then use foil paper to wrap it over the cotton to keep it in place. Do that for all your nails and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. After that, remove the foil with the cotton ball and dispose of all the waste.”FACIAL SOS
Is your face puffier than usual? “When stressed, skin becomes inflamed, oxygen is depleted from the skin, and circulation gets worse,” says dermatologist and founder of Dr. Gross Skincare, Dr. Dennis Gross. “This facial massage is not only a good way to have a moment of self-care at home, but it will help de-puff stressed skin.”1. Be sure to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water then cleanse your face with cool water. Hot water can make inflammation worse.
2. Apply skincare products lightest to heaviest: serum, eye cream, and moisturizer.
3. Begin the massage in the center of your forehead, using your finger tips to apply gentle, but firm pressure, massaging little circles out to the hairline and down the sides of the face.
4. Repeat this again, moving down the face. Start at the center of your face, under your eyes by your nose, again moving out to your ears and down to the collarbone. This is a basic lymphatic drainage massage. Repeat this again, starting at your chin.HOW TO DETOX FROM PASSOVER
It may seem like everyone is using this time to up their home workout game, but if you find yourself mindlessly eating, stress snacking, or just feeling like you need a little reset post-Passover carb binge, you’re not alone. #Covid-15, anyone? We reached out to influencers in the Israel food scene to get their favorite ridiculously easy, healthy, and low maintenance recipes.CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
Serves 1.
By Alyssa Shochat, founder of Gourmet TLV “Cauliflower pizza is my all-time favorite recipe as a chef, a celiac, and a pizza lover. I love making this with a variety of toppings, making it as nutritious as possible while getting the joy of eating a pizza.”
•1 cauliflower head
•1/3 cup of parmesan
• 1/3 cup of mozzarella
•1/3 cup of tomato paste
•1 egg
• 1/3 cup of gluten-free bread crumbs (or regular)
•1 cup of feta cheese 5%
• 2 mushrooms
• 2 cups of broccoli
• 1/2 cup of spinach
• 1 clove garlic
• 1 pack of basil
• 2 Tbsp. avocado oilPre-heat oven to 200°C. Cut the broccoli, mushrooms, and garlic as thinly as possible, mix with avocado oil and roast in the oven for 10 minutes. Shred cauliflower and microwave for three minutes and let it fully cool down. Add cauliflower, parmesan, egg, bread crumbs, mozzarella, and mix. Lay down parchment paper on a sheet pan. Bake 10-15 minutes until the top of the pizza is browned and crispy. Add the tomato paste, feta cheese, roasted vegetables, spinach, and basil and bake for five minutes until the cheese is melted. ANTIOXIDANT SMOOTHIE
Serves 1.
By Udi Sahar, founder of Urban Shaman “I love this recipe since it’s super simple and nutrient dense. Blueberries are an antioxidant powerhouse. I like to start my day with it or sometimes I’ll enjoy this smoothie post-workout in which case I’ll add a scoop of plant protein powder.”
• 1 cup frozen blueberries
• 1/2 banana
• Handful of spinach
• 2 Tbsp. ground almonds
• 1/2 cup ice
• Milk or milk alternativeBlend on high speed until the desired smoothie texture forms – the less milk you use, the thicker the texture will be. Water can also be used in place of milk. DETOX SALAD
Serves 1.
By Eran Nachshon, executive chef at the Carlton Tel Aviv“This salad is one of my favorites especially after Jewish holidays because it helps me get back into my nutritional balance and feel light and vivacious.”• 15 cherry tomatoes in different colors cut into quarters
• Small basket of pea sprouts
• Small basket of broccoli sprouts
• Handful of sprouts
• 1 carrot cut into matchsticks
• 1 radish cut into matchsticks
• 2 green onions cut into matchsticks Dressing:
• 4 Tbsp. olive oil
• Lemon juice from 2 lemons
• 1 tsp. brown sugar
• 2 Tbsp. Soy sauce
• Garlic clove
• 1 tsp. minced fresh ginger
• 6 coriander leaves
Put all the salad ingredients in a bowl. Mince all the dressing ingredients together. Pour the dressing on the salad. BEET CARPACCIO (SERVES 4)
Serves 4.
By Ingrid Cohen, founder of Made By Us Catering "I love this recipe because it's not only healthy, but reflects my living and loving country, Israel."
• 4 cooked red beets
• 125 g. of feta cheese
• Handful hazelnuts
• 1/2 bunch of coriander
• 1/2 tsp. of cumin
• 1/2 tsp. of sumac
• 1/2 tsp. of za’atar
• 1 Tbsp. of olive oil
• Salt and pepperThinly slice the beets and place them on a serving platter. Brush them with olive oil. Sprinkle the beets with all the spices and cut the feta into small cubes and put them on the beets. Chop the coriander and add it to the dish. Season with salt and pepper.
Earth Day is April 22 and it’s more important than ever to honor it, and that can be done without spending money or leaving your home. For starters, you can reduce food waste. “Food waste comprises nearly a quarter of landfills,” says sustainability expert Sara Weinreb. An easy way to reduce food waste is to start using food scraps, which also helps cut down on grocery runs. “You can cook up the stalk of your broccoli along with the head, use carrot top greens in pesto, bake cookies that utilize aquafaba (the leftover liquid in your chickpea can), and throw wilted veggies into a frittata or a stir fry.”In the same vein, decreasing meat consumption will help. “Opting for more sustainable food options or growing some of your own foods at home can have a major impact,” say the experts from Cool Effect, a nonprofit dedicated to helping in the fight against climate change. “Swapping old bulbs for LED ones and turning off lights when they aren’t needed will also help.”It may seem obvious, but recycling is paramount. Unfortunately, items that are improperly put in recycling bins can actually end up in landfills, despite our good intentions.• Package deliveries: It’s important to know that the only recyclable thing from most packages is the cardboard box itself. “Packages come with a lot of bubble wrap and air bags to keep your items safe during transport, but none of these can go in recycle bins,” says Jeremy Walters, sustainability ambassador for Republic Services, a recycling processor.
• Pizza boxes: While pizza boxes are made of recyclable cardboard, once a box is soiled with cheese and grease, it’s no longer recyclable. “Only clean cardboard can be made into new paper, and that dirty pizza box creates a larger problem when placed in recycling bins because it can contaminate clean recyclables,” says Walters.
• Plastic utensils: Unfortunately, not everything made of plastic is recyclable, according to Walters. “When in doubt, throw it out – and as for those plastic bags your food is delivered in, remember that they aren’t recyclable.”
• Paper plates and napkins: Like pizza boxes, these items are not recyclable when soiled with food and liquid.
• Plastic bottles: Countless plastic water bottles are not recycled. “This is a huge miss because those bottles are in high demand to be made into a host of products ranging from athletic clothing to carpets,” says Walters.
• Aluminum cans: “Aluminum is recyclable, but rinse cans first as they can soil other recyclables like cardboard and paper,” says Walters.
HOW TO DIY SALON AND BEAUTY SERVICES HAIR TRIM SOS
“I suggest that men use clippers with guards,” says hairstylist Paul Labrecque. “The fatter the guard the longer the hair will remain. For women, just trim bangs at home – leave the scissors for after this is over. I like using a razor, the same kind you would use to shave your legs. Pinch the hair and scrape small sections at a time. This will give you nice, whisped bangs.” HAIR COLOR SOS
If you’re used to getting your hair professionally colored, now is not the time to take things into your own hands. “Layering chemicals from a box dye on top of what your colorist normally does is going to create a mess,” says stylist Annagjid Kee Taylor. To camouflage roots, the best thing you can do is to draw attention away from them and diffuse the line with a distracting hair style.If that’s not enough, stylist Amberlee Dykstra suggests grabbing your eye palette. “For blondes, I suggest undereye powder that has either a beige undertone or slight yellow if you’re a golden blonde. For brunettes, look for a brown eyeshadow that has a similar hue to your hair. Take your bronzer brush and brush into your roots for a diffused coverage. This won’t get rid of your roots completely, but it will lessen the harsh line.” Omer Asaf, chief hair designer at Natural Formula, adds that women with black or very dark hair can use mascara to cover up their roots. “Ideally use a mascara with a long-wearing formula and wash it out that night.”Skipping washes is also essential for preserving color. If you don’t have dry shampoo on hand, Terri Bryant, founder of Guide Beauty, suggests mixing cornstarch with a small amount of baking soda (70/30 mix). “I like to repurpose an empty spice bottle and lightly sprinkle powder into roots for a quick hair refresh.”BROW SOS
To keep your brows in pristine shape brow stylist Melanie Marris recommends drawing the desired shape with a brow pencil and then going in and tweezing around the area. If you’ve done some brow damage in the home grooming process, slather on coconut oil, which Marris says works wonders to keep brows healthy and hydrated to help them grow in faster.EXTENSIONS SOS
“For hair extensions, if they’re tape-ins, use olive oil to remove them,” says Tonya Fairley, the founder of Strandz on Grand Salon. “This will keep the tabs from shredding.” If they’re sew-in extensions, it will depend on how long they’ve been in to determine what needs to be done. “Before eight weeks, after washing, place a hair dryer on low heat and apply to braided area. You need to remove all the moisture so mildew doesn’t set in.” If it has been two months, take your time to gently comb them out with a medium-to-small tooth comb one at a time. “Very gently use the comb to remove any dirt and debris and detangle your hair,” says Taylor. “I find this method to be easier versus trying to comb them out and detangle at the end. Once done, wash and deep condition.”
SPLIT ENDS SOS
In order to manage split ends, we need to minimize damage. First, according to stylist Sarah Lund, don’t use tight hair elastics, which can cause hair to stretch and snap. “Instead use a soft scrunchie or headscarf.” You’ll also want to be gentle when your hair is wet as that’s when it’s most fragile.“Always towel dry by squeezing, not rubbing and use a wide-tooth comb or a wet brush to detangle.” Lastly, she says to use a hydrating treatment masque at least once a week. If you don’t have one, leave your conditioner on for 20 minutes.GEL POLISH SOS
To remove gel polish, first use your nail file to gently file the top coat. “Next, get a cotton ball and pour acetone-based nail polish remover onto it, trying not to completely soak it,” says Amy Lin, founder of nail salon Sundays.“Place the cotton ball on top of your nails then use foil paper to wrap it over the cotton to keep it in place. Do that for all your nails and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. After that, remove the foil with the cotton ball and dispose of all the waste.”FACIAL SOS
Is your face puffier than usual? “When stressed, skin becomes inflamed, oxygen is depleted from the skin, and circulation gets worse,” says dermatologist and founder of Dr. Gross Skincare, Dr. Dennis Gross. “This facial massage is not only a good way to have a moment of self-care at home, but it will help de-puff stressed skin.”1. Be sure to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water then cleanse your face with cool water. Hot water can make inflammation worse.
2. Apply skincare products lightest to heaviest: serum, eye cream, and moisturizer.
3. Begin the massage in the center of your forehead, using your finger tips to apply gentle, but firm pressure, massaging little circles out to the hairline and down the sides of the face.
4. Repeat this again, moving down the face. Start at the center of your face, under your eyes by your nose, again moving out to your ears and down to the collarbone. This is a basic lymphatic drainage massage. Repeat this again, starting at your chin.HOW TO DETOX FROM PASSOVER
It may seem like everyone is using this time to up their home workout game, but if you find yourself mindlessly eating, stress snacking, or just feeling like you need a little reset post-Passover carb binge, you’re not alone. #Covid-15, anyone? We reached out to influencers in the Israel food scene to get their favorite ridiculously easy, healthy, and low maintenance recipes.CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
Serves 1.
By Alyssa Shochat, founder of Gourmet TLV “Cauliflower pizza is my all-time favorite recipe as a chef, a celiac, and a pizza lover. I love making this with a variety of toppings, making it as nutritious as possible while getting the joy of eating a pizza.”
•1 cauliflower head
•1/3 cup of parmesan
• 1/3 cup of mozzarella
•1/3 cup of tomato paste
•1 egg
• 1/3 cup of gluten-free bread crumbs (or regular)
•1 cup of feta cheese 5%
• 2 mushrooms
• 2 cups of broccoli
• 1/2 cup of spinach
• 1 clove garlic
• 1 pack of basil
• 2 Tbsp. avocado oilPre-heat oven to 200°C. Cut the broccoli, mushrooms, and garlic as thinly as possible, mix with avocado oil and roast in the oven for 10 minutes. Shred cauliflower and microwave for three minutes and let it fully cool down. Add cauliflower, parmesan, egg, bread crumbs, mozzarella, and mix. Lay down parchment paper on a sheet pan. Bake 10-15 minutes until the top of the pizza is browned and crispy. Add the tomato paste, feta cheese, roasted vegetables, spinach, and basil and bake for five minutes until the cheese is melted. ANTIOXIDANT SMOOTHIE
Serves 1.
By Udi Sahar, founder of Urban Shaman “I love this recipe since it’s super simple and nutrient dense. Blueberries are an antioxidant powerhouse. I like to start my day with it or sometimes I’ll enjoy this smoothie post-workout in which case I’ll add a scoop of plant protein powder.”
• 1 cup frozen blueberries
• 1/2 banana
• Handful of spinach
• 2 Tbsp. ground almonds
• 1/2 cup ice
• Milk or milk alternativeBlend on high speed until the desired smoothie texture forms – the less milk you use, the thicker the texture will be. Water can also be used in place of milk. DETOX SALAD
Serves 1.
By Eran Nachshon, executive chef at the Carlton Tel Aviv“This salad is one of my favorites especially after Jewish holidays because it helps me get back into my nutritional balance and feel light and vivacious.”• 15 cherry tomatoes in different colors cut into quarters
• Small basket of pea sprouts
• Small basket of broccoli sprouts
• Handful of sprouts
• 1 carrot cut into matchsticks
• 1 radish cut into matchsticks
• 2 green onions cut into matchsticks Dressing:
• 4 Tbsp. olive oil
• Lemon juice from 2 lemons
• 1 tsp. brown sugar
• 2 Tbsp. Soy sauce
• Garlic clove
• 1 tsp. minced fresh ginger
• 6 coriander leaves
Put all the salad ingredients in a bowl. Mince all the dressing ingredients together. Pour the dressing on the salad. BEET CARPACCIO (SERVES 4)
Serves 4.
By Ingrid Cohen, founder of Made By Us Catering "I love this recipe because it's not only healthy, but reflects my living and loving country, Israel."
• 4 cooked red beets
• 125 g. of feta cheese
• Handful hazelnuts
• 1/2 bunch of coriander
• 1/2 tsp. of cumin
• 1/2 tsp. of sumac
• 1/2 tsp. of za’atar
• 1 Tbsp. of olive oil
• Salt and pepperThinly slice the beets and place them on a serving platter. Brush them with olive oil. Sprinkle the beets with all the spices and cut the feta into small cubes and put them on the beets. Chop the coriander and add it to the dish. Season with salt and pepper.