The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

The psychology of silence and how it can help us

Silence can restore calm and allow your body to heal.

By DR. BATYA L. LUDMAN  
APRIL 16, 2020 12:53
Enjoy the silence (photo credit: THOMAS LEUTHARD/FLICKR)
Enjoy the silence
(photo credit: THOMAS LEUTHARD/FLICKR)
As a clinical psychologist, I was taught to interpret the silence within a therapy session – when is there silence and how is it used? Is there too much or too little? Is it good or bad? Is it welcomed or uncomfortable? How do talking and silence get shared within a session? Who talks when, how and why? Who interrupts and how?
Is the home noisy or quiet? Do people study in silence or with the television blaring? Are people comforted by quiet or does it scare them? Does a dyad speak to each other? Is the silence within a relationship good or bad? How do they use the silence in between speech? How does silence impact communication? How are language and words used? What’s the nature of the language, and when evaluated, what do we see? What does the way people talk, hear and listen to others say about the individual and their relationships? What are the tone, fluency and cadence like, and what are the words used?
Silence has such an impact that when I googled it, I received 33,400,000 results. I had strangely written this column a month before “coronavirus” was a household word. Now, in these pandemic days, silence has become even more pervasive!
We need to count the blessings of life even more right now. Here are some suggestions of how you might best use silence and sound in your life.
1. A smart person contemplates his words and intentionally chooses what to say before speaking. Weigh the value and meaning of each word, as it has tremendous power. Once spoken, words can never really be taken back, or their painful impact forgotten, even if forgiven. An insulting joke or words spoken in anger may cause pain.
2. Evaluate the consequences of your words (and actions) before speaking. This is especially true for children and adults who are impulsive, often acting before they think. It’s difficult to listen or to think while you speak. Therefore, teach children to stop, think about a situation, evaluate the possible consequences and only then talk.
3. Take the time to really listen to your partner, rather than talking simultaneously or formulating what you’d like to say. You may discover that what you thought you wanted to say is no longer relevant.
4. Call your child (and adults) by name and look at them to ensure you have their full attention before speaking. It’s easy to be distracted by the presence of a screen and not make eye contact. This is essential for meaningful social engagement.
5. Filter your words. Not everything you think needs to be said. Unless you have something nice to say, don’t say anything. Ask yourself whether what you say will be helpful, and how it might be heard, and if not, ask yourself why, and whether you need to say it.
6. Say what you mean and mean what you say. You can say anything to anyone. How you say it will determine how it will be heard. Pay attention not only to your actual words but also to your tone.
7. Appreciate silence. Close your eyes, take in a deep breath and slowly breathe out, just noticing what is going on in your own body and in the world around you. Silence, as you may have discovered, can restore calm and allow your body to heal.
8. Noise can greatly affect your stress level. Construction sounds, dogs barking, children screaming, horns honking all have an impact. Notice how your body reacts so you can reduce their impact.
9. Enjoy a baby’s cooing and a bird’s tweeting. You may need to fine-tune your listening to experience these sounds.
10. A quiet organized environment provides calm, and enables everyone to better focus, concentrate and create. Children especially get tremendously distracted by background noise.
11. A mother who is well attuned to her baby instinctively knows how to modulate her voice and soothe her baby.
12. Evaluate your environment. Is it optimal for both listening and speaking? How is it for your children? Do people talk to and hear each other? Do they listen? Is there an opportunity to “silence” technology and just enjoy the quiet from within?
13. Take a walk (even if brief these days) outdoors in nature. When it’s quiet, you may discover that your other senses come alive and that you’ll see and smell so much better.
14. Don’t always speak right away. If, for example, a child does something wrong, pause, and let them know that you need to think about your response before you speak. Taking time to calm yourself and organize your thoughts enables you to refuel and respond more effectively.
15. People feel less anxious when they feel they’re heard. In these stressful times, let them know you got their message but can respond only later. We feel safest when we feel that others “get” us. We may need to “feel heard” almost immediately, even if it is just a thumbs up to a WhatsApp. In 2020, with “fast” everything, our ability to wait for a response is very limited.
16. Actions speak louder than words. What you say is not nearly as important as what you do. There are talkers who talk a good game, and doers who get things done. Are you a good role model for your children?
17. Guard your speech. Anatomically we’re blessed to have one mouth but two ears, and our tongue placed behind our lips and teeth. Perhaps it’s in order to listen more than we speak. Language, when appropriate, can honor the person you want to be.
18. Silence is sometimes the most appropriate communication. For example, in a shiva house, it’s best to be silent and wait for the mourner to speak first. Sometimes, silence can be as helpful, healing and comforting to the mourner as our words.
19. Young children learn early on that words get a response from others. They love to repeat words. Repetition of words and thoughts is a valuable tool in therapy, as paraphrasing and reflection ensure that words are truly understood. So often we misunderstand and misinterpret someone else’s motives and respond in a way that doesn’t reflect the actual message, leading to a disagreement.
SILENCE AND speech, when used appropriately are incredibly powerful. In these days when we are home more with our loved ones, or communicating via Zoom, chat or whatever, I hope that they can add immeasurably to our lives.

The writer is a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice in Ra’anana, and author of Life’s Journey: Exploring Relationships – Resolving Conflicts. She has written about psychology in The Jerusalem Post since 2000.
ludman@netvision.net.il; www.drbatyaludman.com


Tags health Psychology Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hope and solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by