May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
The world of free online childbirth lessons

Thirty-five couples participated in the first course, which met with enthusiasm from the participants.

May 16, 2018 18:23
Newborn baby. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

No one has yet found a way to give birth without being there, but now you can take part in free birth training courses on any device with an Internet connection.

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center has launched Mamonet, a free, three-hour course taught online by midwives at its Lis Maternity and Women’s Hospital. A virtual birthing room is presented for the preparatory course for giving birth. Thirty-five couples participated in the first course, which met with enthusiasm from the participants. So far, it is available only in Hebrew.

Pregnant women and their partners can stand in front of their computer, smartphone or tablet camera, share the screen, upload videos and presentations, draw on a board, vote, ask questions and get an immediate response from the lecturer. This, according to the hospital, is a powerful combination of live broadcast (camera and screen sharing) with teaching/learning tools that put the live broadcast on a higher level than conventional in-person courses.

On Mamonet, the couples are invited to choose the course they wish to participate in and the preferred date. They enter a virtual room on the day and time they chose through the link they received, and participate in the course.

This innovative learning system not only saves money but also saves the hassle of leaving the house, getting stuck in traffic jams and looking for parking. In most other general hospitals, courses for giving birth are offered for free if you actually deliver your baby there; if not, there is a charge.


