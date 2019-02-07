Measles found in Negev elementary schools

A nurse holds a vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

A private teacher working for elementary schools in Beersheba and Omer was found to be infected with measles, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.
In response to the announcement the Health Ministry concluded that the 21 children whom are taught by the infected teacher were found to be vaccinated and in no immediate threat, and any school staff member who came in contact with the teacher, and born after 1978 was sent to receive vaccinations.
"Dear parents, we suggest for everyone not to undermine the situation and receive your vaccinations accordingly," the school where the teacher is employed wrote in a statement to the parents. "Children who feel ill or show similar symptoms to measles should remain at home and inform the doctor immediately."
The measles outbreak has surfaced due to the failure of thousands of parents to vaccinate themselves or their children, particularly among the haredi or ultra-Orthodox communities in Jerusalem, according to Health Ministry officials
.
Measles can have lasting effects such as hearing loss, and is fatal for one in 1,000 children who catch it.
The MMR vaccine is 97% effective in preventing infection with the measles virus when the recommended two doses are received on time, according to the Health Ministry.
