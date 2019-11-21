Argentina considering 'softening' the country's position on Hezbollah

Argentina's president elect Alberto Fernandez is considering making changes to his country's statement regarding Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The change includes distinguishing between its military and political wings, according to the statement received by the Israeli embassy in Argentina, Ynet reports. This announcement was made at the president's office in a meeting between him and the Israeli ambassador. There, he spoke of his desire to make a correction to the Hezbollah announcement made in July. This means softening the decision regarding the Lebanese organization.State sources in Jerusalem have stated in response that "it's unclear if it's an experiment or his true intention." Those same sources added that it would be very difficult for Argentina to reverse its decision, mostly since the American administration will not see eye-to-eye with them, and that such a decision would make it difficult for the country to exchange intel with other Western countries.In Israel, the estimation is that the one trying to make the change is former president and current vice president Christina Kirchner. Fernandez, who used to be Kirchner's vice president, has already confronted her in the past over an agreement she was signed on to with Iran regarding the investigation of a terrorist attack in Buenos Aires. This is why they are finding it hard in Jerusalem to believe that Fernandez is supportive of the decision, and suspect that the announcement has to with pressure from Kirchner and her party.Last July, Argentina instructed to freeze assets of Hezbollah members and effectively defined Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The announcement was made in conjunction with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the country, and during the 25th anniversary events commemorating the attack in the Buenos Aires Jewish community center, where 85 people were killed. Argentina accused Hezbollah and Iran of committing the attack, both of which denied their involvement in the event. Moreover, Argentina blamed the Shi'ite organization for another terrorist attack in the capital in 1992 where 29 people were killed. Argentina may have put the blame on Hezbollah for another 1994 attack, although no one has yet been convicted of committing the crime.