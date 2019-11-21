NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Argentina considering 'softening' the country's position on Hezbollah

Elected president Alberto Fernandez may plan to make a distinction between the political and Military wings of the Lebanese organization

Argentina's president-elect Alberto Fernandez attends the opening of the Grupo de Puebla meeting at the Hotel Emperador, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, (photo credit: REUTERS)
Argentina's president-elect Alberto Fernandez attends the opening of the Grupo de Puebla meeting at the Hotel Emperador, in Buenos Aires, Argentina,
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Argentina's president elect Alberto Fernandez is considering making changes to his country's statement regarding Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The change includes distinguishing between its military and political wings, according to the statement received by the Israeli embassy in Argentina, Ynet reports.
This announcement was made at the president's office in a meeting between him and the Israeli ambassador. There, he spoke of his desire to make a correction to the Hezbollah announcement made in July. This means softening the decision regarding the Lebanese organization.
State sources in Jerusalem have stated in response that "it's unclear if it's an experiment or his true intention." Those same sources added that it would be very difficult for Argentina to reverse its decision, mostly since the American administration will not see eye-to-eye with them, and that such a decision would make it difficult for the country to exchange intel with other Western countries.
In Israel, the estimation is that the one trying to make the change is former president and current vice president Christina Kirchner.
Fernandez, who used to be Kirchner's vice president, has already confronted her in the past over an agreement she was signed on to with Iran regarding the investigation of a terrorist attack in Buenos Aires. This is why they are finding it hard in Jerusalem to believe that Fernandez is supportive of the decision, and suspect that the announcement has to with pressure from Kirchner and her party.
Last July, Argentina instructed to freeze assets of Hezbollah members and effectively defined Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The announcement was made in conjunction with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the country, and during the 25th anniversary events commemorating the attack in the Buenos Aires Jewish community center, where 85 people were killed.
Argentina accused Hezbollah and Iran of committing the attack, both of which denied their involvement in the event. Moreover, Argentina blamed the Shi'ite organization for another terrorist attack in the capital in 1992 where 29 people were killed. Argentina may have put the blame on Hezbollah for another 1994 attack, although no one has yet been convicted of committing the crime.


Tags Hezbollah argentina south america
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Editor's notes: A grand gesture – for now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Lindsey Graham blocks recognition of Armenian Genocide By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by