The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum has called on organizers of trips to the historical site to refrain from bringing visitors from countries that have been affected by the coronavirus.

In a statement posted last week on its website, the museum said it is “monitoring this issue on an ongoing basis. The Museum has recommended travel agencies and organizers of trips to the Memorial to desist from the arrival of people from places found to be infected.”

Poland has remained free of coronavirus cases as of Saturday, though the country’s health minister has warned that it is “inevitable” that the virus will make it to the country.

Last week, Israel’s education minister, Rafi Peretz, ordered the cancellation of all high school trips to Holocaust memorial sites in Poland due to the global spread of the coronavirus. Over 3,000 students were set to travel to Poland in the coming weeks.

Tens of thousands of Israeli high school students visit Poland every year, often accompanied by Holocaust survivors.