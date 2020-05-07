The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Join live - Boris Mints Institute Award to Professor Sabina Alkire

Award Ceremony to be broadcast on Jpost.com Thursday, May 14

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 7, 2020 17:08
Professor Sabina Alkire (photo credit: Courtesy)
Professor Sabina Alkire
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges will hold its first-ever digital awards ceremony for the presentation of its Boris Mints Institute Prize, on Thursday May 14th, at 4 P.M. Israel time. The event will be live-streamed on the JPost website.  
Since 2017, The Boris Mints Institute has awarded a $100,000 prize to an exceptional individual who has devoted his or her research and academic life to the solution of a strategic global challenge, and whose research, public action, and ideas have made a transformative impact on global policy formation that has contributed to the welfare of a significant number of communities worldwide.
The laureate of the 2020 BMI Prize is Professor Sabina Alkire, Director of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative at Oxford University, for her exceptional contribution to the understanding of the dynamics and implications of poverty. Her work has had a direct impact on the struggle against poverty throughout the world, and in particular, in developing countries.
Together with Professor James Foster, Professor Alkire developed the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) to provide accurate and actionable data on poverty. The MPI involves counting various types of deprivation that individuals and households experience at the same time, such as a lack of education or employment, poor health or living standards. These profiles are analyzed and used to construct a comprehensive picture of people living in multidimensional poverty, both in terms of the number of people experiencing poverty and the intensity and the level of deprivation. Through this initiative and in collaboration with the United Nations and the World Bank, she has led the effort to employ the MPI as a means to identify the challenges of poverty, and the impact of policy on it, in over 100 developing nations. 
Professor Alkire has devoted much of her career to address poverty in different societies through her leadership at the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI). 
With the COVID-19 pandemic set to increase global poverty rates for the first time since 1998, the 2020 BMI Prize is being awarded to Professor Alkire in recognition of her groundbreaking work and the vital importance of the MPI in facing a projected upsurge in global poverty. As part of the first digital Prize Ceremony, Professor Alkire will be giving a short TED-style talk on the importance of her research to address global poverty in the wake of COVID-19.  Professor Alkire, in keeping with BMI Prize protocol, will contribute 20% of the prize for scholarships to research students. 
The Boris Mints Institute is a part of the School of Social and Policy Studies at Tel Aviv University in Ramat Aviv, and was founded by Dr. Boris Mints in 2015 to encourage research, planning and innovative thinking in order to promote a significant positive change in the world. The institute is focusing on delivering strategic policy recommendations and detailed blueprints for implementation to decision-makers worldwide, based on research conducted by the finest researchers and students in five research labs: Inequality, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Development, Water and Conflict Resolution.  
Register to join the ceremony here – https://www.bmiglobalsolutions.org/registration


Tags Social Prize Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle with coronavirus is not over yet - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Who should succeed Litzman as Israel's health minister? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Alleged Israeli airstrikes target research center in Aleppo
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria May 10, 2018.
4 IDF brings down curtain on dancers after criticism of video clip
Female IDF intelligence officers march in a ceremony
5 Rolling out exit plan, Netanyahu unveils easing of lockdown restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference regarding the easing of coronavirus restrictions, May 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by