The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Brazil's Bolsonaro speaks next to Israeli flag at anti-Supreme Court rally

Leading Brazilian Jewish organizations say that including the flag sends a false message about the Jewish community’s feelings toward the president.

By MARCUS GILBAN/JTA  
MAY 7, 2020 04:26
STARTLING SHIFT: Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro salutes before receiving confirmation of his victory in the recent election, in Brasilia on December 10. (photo credit: REUTERS)
STARTLING SHIFT: Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro salutes before receiving confirmation of his victory in the recent election, in Brasilia on December 10.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro brought an Israeli flag to a rally on Sunday that called for shutting down the country’s Supreme Court and Congress. Leading Brazilian Jewish organizations say that including the flag sends a false message about the Jewish community’s feelings toward the president, who has come under fire for a political scandal and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
While leaving the presidential palace to address some 5,000 right-wing supporters from afar, Bolsonaro was seen next to an Israeli flag and an American flag. The protesters were pushing for Bolsonaro to disband the country’s courts and return to a state of authoritarian rule.
 
Bolsonaro had recently fired the federal police chief, prompting his justice minister to resign and accuse Bolsonaro of interfering in corruption investigations. The Supreme Court then blocked Bolsonaro’s pick for a new police chief.
“Enough interference. We’re not allowing any more interference. Our patience is over,” Bolsonaro said at the rally.
Bolsonaro, a right-wing strongman who is a passionate advocate of Israel and counts on massive Evangelical Christian support, said the protest called for the “independence of the powers and defense of democracy and freedom.” Brazil’s Jewish community was split about Bolsonaro’s candidacy in 2018.
“The constant use of the Israeli flag can convey a wrong message about the pluralistic composition of the Brazilian Jewish community and misrepresent our position regarding the agenda of the protesters and the government,” Fernando Lottenberg, president of the Brazilian Israelite Confederation, Brazil’s umbrella Jewish organization, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
“The Israeli flag in a demonstration against democracy does not represent Jewish values! No more kidnapping national symbols,” read a note released by the leftist Brazilian group Jews for Democracy.
Others were confused.
“The presence of flags from other countries in a rally of exclusively Brazilian issues did not make sense. That’s for specific times such as common events, visits by authorities and special guests,” said Abraham Goldstein, president of B’nai B’rith in Brazil.
Last year, Bolsonaro said that Nazism was a leftist movement, earning a rebuke from Israel’s Holocaust museum Yad Vashem.
“The Jewish reaction is natural,” congresswoman Joice Hasselmann wrote on Instagram, commenting on the response to Sunday’s rally and referencing the Yad Vashem response.


Tags court brazil Jair Bolsonaro Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle with coronavirus is not over yet - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Who should succeed Litzman as Israel's health minister? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by