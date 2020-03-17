Eurovision to make announcement soon about 2020 contest and coronavirus

Music lovers are worried that the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest which is scheduled to take place starting on May 12 in Rotterdam will be postponed or will go on but in a truncated form, without the cheering fans who are a key part of the glitzy extravaganza.

Eurovision released an announcement on its official Twitter account on Tuesday that essentially said it would soon have further news. It acknowledged the public's worry about the contest in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic and promised, "We hope to have more information shortly."



The Euro-verse blew up with rumors that the song competition, one of the most watched entertainment events globally and one that Israel has won a number of times, would go ahead without an audience, but of course would still permit viewers watching on television or streaming services around the world to watch and vote.