IDF delegation returns from Moscow

The IDF’s delegation to Moscow headed by Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin has returned to Israel after meeting with senior Russian officials following the downing of a Russian Ilyushin plane Monday evening.



“It’s a very sensitive incident,” a senior IDF official told reporters on Friday, explaining that several meetings were held with senior Russian officials in Moscow.





“The meetings was factual and professional” the senior IDF official stated, explaining that Israel presented all facts regarding the incident including intelligence gathered prior to the strike as well as the recording of the hotline call between Tel Aviv and Khmeimim prior to the Israeli operation.The delegation also provided to the Russians all operational and intelligence regarding Iran's ongoing entrenchment in Syria, their continued smuggling of weapons to Hezbollah, and the information the IDF possessed about depots in Latakia that led to the Israeli strike.According to the senior officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, all Israeli jets which had taken part in the strike were already in Israeli airspace and were landing at their bases when the Ilyushin was hit.Moscow accused Israel Tuesday morning of using the IL-20 as cover to carry out the strikes and said Israel warned them of the operation only one minute before.“There was no provocation against the Ilyushin,” said the senior IDF official, explaining that over 20 anti-aircraft missiles were fired by the Syrian regime in an irresponsible manner which put other planes at risk.“We proved how the Syrian reckless anti-air fire was the direct cause of hitting the Russian aircraft," he said. "They fired quite recklessly and irresponsibly and unprofessionally into the air long after our planes were no longer there."According to the senior IDF official, the deconfliction mechanism with the Russians will continue, pointing out that the hotline was used Friday afternoon.“We have no intention to hit anyone else in Syria except the Iranian or Hezbollah targets which pose a threat to Israel,” the senior IDF official said.Israel rarely comments on foreign reports of military activity in Syria but has publicly admitted to having struck over 200 targets in Syria over the past year and a half. According to the IDF, the strikes which mainly targeted advanced weapons systems and infrastructure belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps were aimed at preventing Iranian entrenchment in Syria.According to Russian media Putin did not meet with Norkin and the Israeli delegation but on Friday the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Tali Ploskov (Kulanu) met with the Russian President during a Euro-Asian Women's conference in St. Petersburg."We talked about the plane incident. I told the president that I shared their grief. I added that it was clear to everyone that the facts should be made clear, and that Israel was not interested in harming Russia in any way. In response, Putin said that many mistakes had been made during the incident and that he expects Israel to investigate the incident," MK Ploskov was quoted by Ynet News as saying.Israel has placed the blame for the incident squarely on the Syrian regime which shot the Russian-made anti-aircraft battery during an Israeli airstrike by F-16 fighter jets on a Syrian military facility near the coastal city of Latakia on Monday night.IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot as well as Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman expressed their condolences over the deaths of the 15 Russian servicemen who were killed.“This week as well the IDF operated in the north in order to prevent our enemy from attaining advanced capabilities that threatened the State of Israel. Unfortunately, Syrian forces hit a Russian aircraft, and we join in the sadness of the families and the Russian army,” Eisenkot said Thursday.Liberman, who spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu following the incident told Army Radio that he understands Russia’s position but that Israel will do everything required to defend the country.“On this issue we have no other alternative,” Liberman said. “I accept the Russian president’s description that this was a tragic accident, but the person who is responsible for this tragic accident is [Syrian dictator Bashar] Assad’s army.”“There is a military there, air defenses, irresponsible and unprofessional people who appear to have acted after the [Israeli] air force planes were already in the airspace of the State of Israel. They only opened fire out of a sense of obligation,” he added.On Thursday Syria's SANA news agency reported that Assad had sent a telegram to Moscow expressing his apologies for the deaths of the 15 Russian servicemen, but blamed Israel for the downing."This unfortunate event is a consequence of Israel's arrogance, which always applies the ugliest methods to achieve its goals and implement its aggression in the area," he said.

