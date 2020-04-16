The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

'In the Shadow of Vesuvius': A historical mystery that delivers plenty

In addition to being a solid mystery, In the Shadow of Vesuvius is a look at the excavation of Pompeii and Herculaneum, and how the residents lived during that time before Vesuvius's 79 CE eruption.

By OLINE H. COGFIL / SUN SENTINEL  
APRIL 16, 2020 13:43
A partial view of the ancient archaeological site of Pompeii is pictured in front of Mount Vesuvius April 17, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA)
A partial view of the ancient archaeological site of Pompeii is pictured in front of Mount Vesuvius April 17, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA)
Tasha Alexander's precise attention to historical details invests her series about Lady Emily Hargreaves with an unshakeable background that she expertly weaves into solid plots. Alexander doesn't just drop in facts but makes them vital to moving her stories along.
Alexander's skills shine in In the Shadow of Vesuvius, the 14th novel in her series. In addition to being a solid mystery, In the Shadow of Vesuvius is a look at the excavation of Pompeii and Herculaneum, and how the residents lived during that time before Vesuvius's 79 CE eruption as well as the role of tourists to the sites in the early 1900s.
It's 1902, and Lady Emily Hargreaves and her husband, Colin, rent a villa near Pompeii. Their vacation takes a turn when they find the body of a man, encased in plaster to make it seem as if he had been there for centuries. The victim was American journalist Clarence Walker who knew some of the archaeologists, including Callie Carter and her artist brother, Benjamin.
Alexander keeps the suspense at a high level as she explores the history of Pompeii, its plunder by those who first uncovered the ruins and the attempts in 1902 to ethically restore it. In the 1900s, tourists flocked there, though nothing like the influx that occurred during the 21st century.
 

In the Shadow of Vesuvius alternates from 1902 to the journal entries of Pompeian poet Quinta Flavia Kassandra, who was once a slave in ancient times.
Lady Emily feels quite connected to these ruins. “It was impossible not to catch glimpses of the past, standing in the exact spot ancient people had so long ago, feeling the acute pain of the heartbreak of their final moments. It was intoxicating and frightening, a lure I couldn't resist,” she says.
Lady Emily is a thoughtful investigator, a modern woman of 1902 who chafes at some of the time’s rules. Her insight has earned her the respect of others, including law enforcement. Her close, loving relationship with her husband, who does “discreet work” for the palace and King Edward VII, enhances the plot. Even the appearance of Colin's daughter, Kat von Lange, whom he didn't know he had, can't break this couple's bonds.
Since its discovery, Pompeii has captivated visitors and Alexander delivers a pitch-perfect armchair travelogue with this book.
(Sun Sentinel/TNS)

IN THE SHADOW OF VESUVIUS
By Tasha Alexander
Minotaur
320 pages; $27.99


Tags history romans book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hope and solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by