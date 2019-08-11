Mike Pompeo lashes out at Khamenei, calls concern for Palestinians ‘faux’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday sharply criticized Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday for tweeting a threatening message to Israel.





"It's sick that on the eve of Tisha Be’Av, a solemn day for the Jewish people , Khamenei calls for violence against the Jewish state," tweeted Pompeo . "Khamenei's faux concern for the Palestinian people runs so deep that under his reign of terror he provided less than $20,000 in aid since 2008, while sending millions to Hamas and other terrorists.

“In contrast, the US provided $6.3 billion in support to Palestinians since 1994,” Pompeo continued.

"Khamenei doesn't see ‘progress’ as prosperity for the Palestinian people, but Palestinian terrorists are switching from rocks to rockets to kill more Jews," added the Secretary of State. The Iranian people don't want this; they deserve leadership behaviors that reflect their greatness."

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's supreme leader tweeted, "The plot of 'Deal of the Century,' which is being worked on by the oppressive US and its traitorous cohorts, is a crime committed against humankind, not just the Palestinian nation.

"We invite everyone to active involvement in defeating this plot and stratagem of the enemy, and by the Power of God, we consider this plot and all ploys by the Arrogant Front doomed to failure against the endeavors and faith of the Front of Resistance.”

