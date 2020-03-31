The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

More than half of Americans have been praying for an end to coronavirus

The figure included 15% of people who usually never prayed, and a quarter of those who said they weren't normally religious.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MARCH 31, 2020 22:17
Jewish men wearing prayer shawls perform morning prayers in a courtyard of a synagogue in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish men wearing prayer shawls perform morning prayers in a courtyard of a synagogue in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
More than half of all American adults have prayed for the end of the coronavirus outbreak, a poll by the Pew Research Center has found.
The figure includes 86% of Americans who say they pray daily and 73% of US Christians, but also a small percentage of those who wouldn't normally pray. Among those who said they never pray, 15% admitted having to turned to prayer during this time, while 24% of Americans who describe themselves as not belonging to any religion said they had too.
However, the restrictions placed on people to curb the spread of the coronavirus has reduced attendance at religious services. Of those who normally attend at least once or twice a month, 59% said they have reduced their attendance in light of the coronavirus.
The drop may be explained in large part by many churches and other places of worship opting to cancel community services and taken them online. 57% reported watching religious services online or on TV rather than attending in person. Altogether, four in ten regular worshipers appear to have moved their religious attendance online.
More broadly, the coronavirus pandemic has caused nine in ten Americans to change their lifestyle at least "a little," as lock downs come into force and people are encouraged to distance themselves from others. 44% reported "major" changes to their lives.
Changes in working patterns are among the more obvious effects. Four in ten Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 reported working from home because of coronavirus; a figure that rises to a majority among those with college degrees and upper-income workers.
Childcare has also been a factor for many, with 35% of respondents with children younger than 12 at home reporting that it has been very or somewhat difficult for them to handle childcare responsibilities during the crisis. Conversely, 32% said that they had found it easy, while 65% said it had been somewhat easy.
But a less commonly considered aspect has been the impact on anxiety levels among the general public, as the vast majority report feeling uncomfortable doing everyday activities. 91% of those surveyed said they would not like to attend a crowded party, while 77% would not want to eat at a crowded restaurant.
Two in three Americans said they would not feel comfortable going to a polling station to vote, potentially placing the Presidential election due to be held later this year in jeopardy. But fewer reported feeling nervous about more everyday sorts of activities, such as shopping at a grocery store (44%) or visiting a close friend or family member at their home (38%).
Young adults were more likely to be comfortable with all of these activities than someone in an older age bracket, and the survey also found that Republican voters are more likely to be comfortable continuing with normal life during the pandemic than Democrats, even when accounting for the fact that Democrats are more likely to live in states with a higher number of confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, a separate survey on the psychological impact of the crisis found that nearly one in five adults (18%) reported experiencing some physical reactions while thinking about the pandemic, including sweating or a racing heart. When asked how they were feeling over the previous seven days more broadly, not related to coronavirus, 18% of people said they felt nervous or anxious most or all of the time.
Pew surveyed 11,537 US adults between March 19 and 24, 2020 on its online, nationally representative American Trends Panel, and reported a margin of error of +/- 1.5%.


Tags religion prayer Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by