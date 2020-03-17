The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Religious leaders: Coronavirus is punishment, sign of the messiah's coming

Hardline rabbis, Christian pastors and Muslim preachers have all weighed in on the religious significance of the outbreak.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 17, 2020 19:05
Chief Rabbi of Safed and president of the Rabbinical Community Association Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu andRabbi Avi Berman, executive officer of Israeli branch of the Orthodox Union among the dozens who gathered at the Western Wall to pray for the people affected by the coronavirus on February 16, 2020 (photo credit: OU ISRAEL)
Chief Rabbi of Safed and president of the Rabbinical Community Association Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu andRabbi Avi Berman, executive officer of Israeli branch of the Orthodox Union among the dozens who gathered at the Western Wall to pray for the people affected by the coronavirus on February 16, 2020
(photo credit: OU ISRAEL)
Troubled times often lead to rash conclusions about the cause of such difficulties, none more so than some religious leaders.
Chief Rabbi of Safed Shmuel Eliyahu posted a video to YouTube on Monday in which he noted that people have been asking him why the coronavirus pandemic has been sent to the world by God.
In answer, Eliyahu said that world was coming closer to “the days of the Messiah,” and went on to imply that the coronavirus outbreak was bringing about greater adherence to Gods word.
Eliyahu, a hardline right-wing religious leader, noted the recent comments of Pope Francis who has called for stricter observance of the Sabbath by Christians and has spoken approvingly of Jewish observance of Shabbat.
“Maybe the Muslims will tell us to build the Temple,” continued the rabbi, something which is often understood will herald the coming of the messiah.
“The Jewish people lives, we are waking up, opening our eyes, stopping all the nonsense we do, and really drawing closer to Shabbat.”
Another hardline leader of the religious right Rabbi Shlomo Aviner wrote on Sunday that the coronavirus is a rectification for humankind’s arrogance and haughtiness, and a rebuke to moral relativism.
“In our days, man thinks he is God, that he is the master and can decide what is good and bad, something which is called moral relativism or postmodernism,” wrote Aviner on the Kipa news website.
“If this is the case, that mankind is proud, mankind knows everything, understands everything, let us see you fight the smallest of God’s creations. This creation is called corona, a crown,” he continued.
Coronavirus is so named because of the crown-like arrangement of proteins on the virus when viewed under a microscope.
“We must restore the crown to God.” he concluded.
On Twitter, Aviner said however that there was one good thing the coronavirus outbreak in Israel had caused.
“Almost all the non-Jewish culture has stopped. Academia, the education ministry, leisure culture, travel abroad,” the rabbi wrote on the 21st century micro-blogging site.
Earlier this month, a prominent ultra-Orthodox leader, Rabbi Meir Mazuz, proffered a similar if more specific explanation to Aviner’s. claiming that the LGBTQ community and Gay Pride marches were against nature and had caused the coronavirus pandemic.
And Mazuz is not the only cleric to have made such accusations.
Pastor Steven Andrew of the USA Christian Church designated the month of March as"Repent of LGBT Sin Month,” and said that "Obeying God protects the USA from diseases, such as the Coronavirus.”
And at the end of February, a Muslim preacher speaking on official Palestinian Authority TV said that Corona is “one of Almighty Allah’s soldiers” and that Allah is punishing the sinners – “those who attack His believers.”
“The true meaning of the epidemics is a trial from Almighty Allah and a punishment . A trial for the believers and a punishment for the sinners,” said the preacher, whose name was not publicized, according to a translation by the Palestinian Media Watch organization.
“If the epidemic harms non-believers from among the abusers and the aggressors, then that is punishment.  This virus is one of Almighty Allah’s soldiers, and he is unleashing it on those who attack his believers.”


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: A call for unity in Israeli politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by