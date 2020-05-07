Boston Red Sox, Ruderman to address mental health under lockdown

As part of the Red Sox Foundation’s 6th Annual IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation, the awards provide Red Sox fans with the opportunity to nominate their favorite local non-profit organization for the chance to win one of several grants totaling $75,000. Given the pandemic’s vast effect on mental health, the IMPACT Awards will this year focus on organizations whose mission includes raising awareness and improving the mental health outcomes of individuals in their community.

The IMPACT Awards will provide twelve non-profits located in the six New England states with either a first place $10,000 grant, or a second place $2,500 grant. Nominations are accepted from May 31, and finalists will be announced on June 9, at which time the public voting period at redsox.com/IMPACT will begin. Voting ends June 22.

“Mental health has a stigma attached to it that too often prevents people from speaking up and getting the help they need. Now, with the added stressors of the COVID-19 crisis it is difficult for all of us on some level, and may be unbearable for those struggling with preexisting mental health conditions,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “By partnering with the Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation, we hope to break the stigma associated with mental health, and to recognize those organizations that are helping to do this crucial work in their communities."