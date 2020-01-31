Russia says that 25 foreign aircraft and eight drones were spotted last week on reconnaissance missions near Russian borders. However Russia clarified that its fighter jets were not scrambled to intercept them, according to Russia’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper. The news comes as Russia continues to show off its air force and air defenses, as well as Russia conducts operations in Syria and tensions with the US and the West remain.“According to the defense ministry, 25 foreign aircraft and eight unmanned aerial vehicles conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders. Foreign aircraft and drones were monitored by Russian radars. The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.” Although planes did not have to be scrambled against the reconnaissance missions, Russia’s defense ministry says that “Russian pilots carried out 218 sorties at 68 aerodromes in the past week.” Russia has a base in Syria at Khmeimim that has warplanes and numerous layers of air defense. In recent weeks the Syrian regime has conducted an offensive against areas in northern Syria held by Syrian opposition and extremist groups. Hundreds have been killed including numerous Syrian regime fighters. Turkey has observation points in Idlib and Turkey has supported the Syrian rebels. Turkey and Russia have an agreement over Idlib signed in September 2018 but Turkey now says that it is being violated and that violence could grow as people flee fighting. Turkey also wants to pressure Russia in Libya where the countries back opposite sides of the conflict.Although Russia’s reports of reconnaissance planes and UAVs near its borders is not directly linked to Libya it shows that Russia is increasingly concerned by other countries monitoring it and that it wants to showcase its air defense, radar and monitoring. This has ramifications for its role in Syria because Russia’s air force plays a role there and Russia is selling its S-400 to Turkey.