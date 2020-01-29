The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sabra to feature RuPaul drag queens in Super Bowl commercial first

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 29, 2020 12:49
The New York-based Sabra Dipping Company will be breaking down barriers during one of the commercial breaks of this upcoming Super Bowl, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers February 2.
The makers of the well-known brand of hummus are to make history by featuring a commercial depicting drag queens in their already anticipated and widely discussed advertisement on Super Bowl Sunday - a first for the exorbitantly priced commercial periods of America's most revered sporting event of the year. This company will also feature celebrities, such as T-Pain and Real Housewives of New Jersey Rivals Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.
“We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone,” said Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra.
In a teaser for the companies first Super Bowl ad campaign, two alumni contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race - Kim Chi and Miz Cracker - can be seen getting ready for a performance purportedly at the Super Bowl itself.
In the video, Miz Cracker ungracefully attempts to put a football helmet over her substantially large wig.
"I hope this doesn't give me helmet hair," she quips, while Kim Chi looks at her dubiously while chomping away on Sabra dips with chips.
The brand released three teasers, to accompany their upcoming 30-second Super Bowl advertising campaign - which will cost the company $5.6 million for the time slot alone.



