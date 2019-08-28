Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Secret spacecraft breaks flight record

While no one knows what the X-37B's true objectives are, some speculate that it could be used as a space weapon or spy tool.

By
August 28, 2019 11:44
1 minute read.
Secret spacecraft breaks flight record

The U.S. Airforce's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 7, 2017. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

After 719 days in orbit, the US Air Force's X-37B unmanned spacecraft broke its flight record, according to the Washington Post.

According to the Air Force, the X-37B is the first spacecraft since NASA’s Shuttle Orbiter that can bring experiments back to Earth so they can be further analyzed. That, coupled with its lengthy orbit time, makes the X-37B a spacecraft unlike any other.

“Technologies being tested in the program include advanced guidance, navigation and control, thermal protection systems, avionics, high temperature structures and seals, conformal reusable insulation, lightweight electromechanical flight systems, advanced propulsion systems, advanced materials and autonomous orbital flight, reentry and landing,” Air Force spokesman Maj. William A. Russell wrote in a statement, the Washington Post reported.

While the Air Force claims that the X-37B "is an experimental test program to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the US Air Force, "no one is sure what its true objectives are. Some speculate that they could be used as space weapons or spy tools, citing its low orbit," according to the Post article.

What fuels speculation about the spacecraft and adds even more to the sense of mystery is the fact that the Air Force doesn't give locations of the X-37Bs in orbit; however, spotting them with telescopes has become a game for armature astronomers, according to CNN.


Related Content

A seal hangs over a building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts
August 28, 2019
Palestinian Harvard student barred entry into U.S.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings