State Gov. Cuomo slams NYC electric company as 30k lose power

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attacked Con Edison for the outage on Twitter, saying "We've been through this situation w[ith] ConEd time & again & they should have been better prepared—period."

By
July 22, 2019 07:58
1 minute read.
New York City (Manhattan) from Ganrty Park after Hurricane Sandy

New York City (Manhattan) from Ganrty Park after Hurricane Sandy. (photo credit: GEOFF STEARNS/FLICKR)

 
Over 30,000 New York City residents were left without power on Sunday as a heat wave affected the city and much of the United States. The outages were mostly concentrated in the Brooklyn and Queens areas, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio's Twitter.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attacked Con Edison for the outage on Twitter, saying "We've been through this situation w[ith] ConEd time & again & they should have been better prepared—period." 


 
The governor also announced that he would deploy "200 State Police, 100 generators & 50 Light Towers to assist with the 30K+ power outages in BK (Brooklyn)."


"I encourage NYers to check on neighbors- esp the elderly- tonight," Cuomo added.


The outage began with a few thousand customers losing power as the city's power system came under serious strain and some equipment failed. Eventually, Con Edison, the city's electric provider, took 30,000 people off power in order to make repairs and prevent a larger outage, according to de Blasio. Temperatures reached over 90 F (32 C) on Sunday.


In a Tweet, Con Edision asked customers in many areas in the city to reduce power use while they carried out repairs. 


Later in the night, Brooklyn and Queens came under a severe thuderstorm warning, with strong winds and heavy rain expected to hit the area.


Four schools in the affected area announced that they would be closed on Monday.


At 7 a.m. Israel time, about 10,000 customers had their power restored, according to Con Edison.


